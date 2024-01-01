Menu
<b>Low Mileage!</b><br> <br> Compare at $22255 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $20995! <br> <br> A quality built, amazingly designed small car that is able to dominate any urban commute. This 2020 Toyota Yaris is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This low mileage hatchback has just 19,100 kms. Its white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 106HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br/><br> Payments from <b>$337.68</b> monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details. <br> <br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata.

2020 Toyota Yaris

19,100 KM

Details Description

$20,995

+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota Yaris

3DR HB AT - Low Mileage

2020 Toyota Yaris

3DR HB AT - Low Mileage

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
19,100KM
VIN 3MYDLBJV1LY710857

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 19,100 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage!

Compare at $22255 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $20995!

A quality built, amazingly designed small car that is able to dominate any urban commute. This 2020 Toyota Yaris is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This low mileage hatchback has just 19,100 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 106HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.


Payments from $337.68 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2020 Toyota Yaris