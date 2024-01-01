$20,995+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota Yaris
3DR HB AT - Low Mileage
2020 Toyota Yaris
3DR HB AT - Low Mileage
Location
Myers Automotive Group
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-714-8880
$20,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
19,100KM
VIN 3MYDLBJV1LY710857
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 19,100 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
Compare at $22255 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $20995!
A quality built, amazingly designed small car that is able to dominate any urban commute. This 2020 Toyota Yaris is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This low mileage hatchback has just 19,100 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 106HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Payments from $337.68 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Nissan
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
$20,995
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8880
2020 Toyota Yaris