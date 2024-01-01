$30,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2020 Volkswagen Atlas
Cross Sport Comfortline 3.6 FSI 4MOTION
2020 Volkswagen Atlas
Cross Sport Comfortline 3.6 FSI 4MOTION
Location
Myers Automotive Group
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-596-8989
$30,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
61,875KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1V2ME2CA2LC208076
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour PYRITE SILVER METALLIC
- Interior Colour Mauro Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # L3537
- Mileage 61,875 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Power Liftgate, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Apple CarPlay!
Compare at $31928 - Our Price is just $30998!
This 2020 Volkswagen Atlas is an exceptionally roomy premium SUV that offers more interior versatility than most within its class. This 2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
While this 2020 Volkswagen Atlas is definitely well designed and exceptionally well put together, what sets it aside as one of the best and most comfortable SUV's is the spacious interior. Easily accommodating 7 adults in complete comfort, the Atlas has its sight set on passenger comfort and safety much more than being an agile, sporty, and cramped SUV. The Atlas delivers excellent on road capabilities and a luxurious ride quality while seated in a roomy, airy, extremely well designed cabin.This SUV has 61,875 kms. It's pyrite silver metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 276HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Atlas Cross Sport's trim level is Comfortline 3.6 FSI 4MOTION. This Atlas Comfortline lives up to its name with heated synthetic leather seats, a heated leather steering wheel, and proximity keys. Other great features include a power liftgate, adaptive stop and go cruise, a compass, a larger 8 inch touchscreen, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth streaming audio and SiriusXM. With exterior chrome trim, elegant alloy wheels, fog lamps, blind spot sensors, and front collision mitigation, this awesome SUV is stylish and extremely safe. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Power Liftgate, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Front Assist Autonomous Emergency Braking.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery! Every vehicle comes with a free Car Proof History report.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS, VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLES (eg.BMW, INFINITI, CADILLAC, LEXUS...). FINANCING OPTIONS NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS OR AS-TRADED.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Compare at $31928 - Our Price is just $30998!
This 2020 Volkswagen Atlas is an exceptionally roomy premium SUV that offers more interior versatility than most within its class. This 2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
While this 2020 Volkswagen Atlas is definitely well designed and exceptionally well put together, what sets it aside as one of the best and most comfortable SUV's is the spacious interior. Easily accommodating 7 adults in complete comfort, the Atlas has its sight set on passenger comfort and safety much more than being an agile, sporty, and cramped SUV. The Atlas delivers excellent on road capabilities and a luxurious ride quality while seated in a roomy, airy, extremely well designed cabin.This SUV has 61,875 kms. It's pyrite silver metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 276HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Atlas Cross Sport's trim level is Comfortline 3.6 FSI 4MOTION. This Atlas Comfortline lives up to its name with heated synthetic leather seats, a heated leather steering wheel, and proximity keys. Other great features include a power liftgate, adaptive stop and go cruise, a compass, a larger 8 inch touchscreen, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth streaming audio and SiriusXM. With exterior chrome trim, elegant alloy wheels, fog lamps, blind spot sensors, and front collision mitigation, this awesome SUV is stylish and extremely safe. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Power Liftgate, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Front Assist Autonomous Emergency Braking.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery! Every vehicle comes with a free Car Proof History report.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS, VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLES (eg.BMW, INFINITI, CADILLAC, LEXUS...). FINANCING OPTIONS NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS OR AS-TRADED.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Seating
Heated Seats
Split rear bench
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Engine Start
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Apple CarPlay
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Roof Rails
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured bumpers
ADAPTIVE HEADLIGHTS
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: T
Tires: Profile: 60
Black grille w/chrome accents
Mechanical
Trailer Hitch
Independent Rear Suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Android Auto
Streaming Audio
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Rain sensing front wipers
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Windows
Privacy glass: Deep
Security
Audio system security
Trim
Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
Additional Features
4 door
Radio data system
Speed-proportional power steering
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Braking Assist
Wheel Width: 8
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Three 12V DC power outlets
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Seatback storage: 2
Auxilliary engine cooler
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Wheel Diameter: 18
Turn signal in mirrors
Heated windshield washer jets
Simulated wood dash trim
Simulated wood door trim
Leatherette seat upholstery
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Self-leveling headlights
Fuel Capacity: 70 L
Tires: Width: 245 mm
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Front Head Room: 1,000 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 10.7 L/100 km
Remote CD changer in glove box
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Front Leg Room: 1,058 mm
Rear Head Room: 961 mm
Overall Length: 4,966 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,540 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 14.3 L/100 km
Power child safety locks
Overall Width: 1,990 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,640 kg
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
Front Shoulder Room: 1,563 mm
Proximity remote trunk release
Hands Free Power Liftgate
Curb weight: 2,001 kg
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70
Hands-Free Auto-Opening Trunk/Liftgate
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
LED low/high beam projector beam headlights
4 USB ports
App-Connect (Android Auto/Apple CarPlay/MirrorLink) mirroring
REAR TRAFFIC ALERT
Forward Collision Mitigation : Front Assist w/Autonomous Emergency Braking
Park Distance Control (Park Pilot) front and rear reverse sensing system
Rear Collision Warning : Rear Traffic Alert
Max Cargo Capacity : 2,203 L
Overall Height : 1,723 mm
Wheelbase : 2,980 mm
Rear Leg Room : 1,027 mm
Front Assist Autonomous Emergency Braking
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2007 Hyundai Sonata GL W/XM 172,522 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2017 Nissan Rogue S - SiriusXM 140,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport Comfortline 3.6 FSI 4MOTION 61,875 KM $30,998 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Volkswagen
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-596-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$30,998
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-596-8989
2020 Volkswagen Atlas