2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport

501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-596-8989
+ taxes & licensing
Our showroom is currently closed due to Covid-19 until further notice. If you are interested in the purchase or lease of a new or used vehicle please reach out to our Sales Manager Kevin Heyerhoff directly. We are able to provide our services and sell vehicles remotely through our many social and online channels.
Kevin Heyerhoff
613-592-8484 ext 2111
kheyerhoff@myers.ca
Thanks for looking.
This deep black pearl SUV has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 276HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Atlas Cross Sport's trim level is Execline 3.6 FSI 4MOTION. This is a demonstrator vehicle driven by a member of our staff and has just 8000 kms.
To view and download a brochure open this url https://www.vw.ca/idhub/content/dam/onehub_pkw/importers/ca/2020/showroom/atlas-cross-sport/MY20ACSbuyersguideEN.pdf.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersvw.ca/en/financing
5.49% financing for 84 months.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $434.37 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.49% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, $1071 (OMVIC fee, Air and Tire Tax, Wheel Locks, Admin fee, Security and Etching) is included in the purchase price. ). Incentives expire 2020-06-01. See dealer for details.
LEASING:
Estimated Lease Payment: $353 bi-weekly
Payment based on 4.99% lease financing for 60 months with $0 down payment on approved credit. Total obligation $45,973. Mileage allowance of 25,000 KM/year. Offer expires 2020-06-01.
Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site!
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
