$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2020 Volkswagen Jetta
Comfortline AUTO
2020 Volkswagen Jetta
Comfortline AUTO
Location
Myers Automotive Group
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-9221
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
68,422KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3VWCB7BU6LM006951
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 68,422 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, LED Headlights, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Touchscreen, Aluminum Wheels, App Connect
This 2020 Volkswagen Jetta is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
Redesigned. Not over designed. Rather than adding needless flash, the Jetta has been redesigned for a tasteful, more premium look and feel. One quick glance is all it takes to appreciate the result. Its sporty. Its sleek. It makes a statement without screaming. The overall effect stands out anywhere. Its roomy and well finished interior provides the best of comforts and will help keep this elegant sedan ageless and beautiful for many years to come.This sedan has 68,422 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Jetta's trim level is Comfortline Auto. This Jetta Comfortline features awesome aluminum wheels, fully automatic LED headlamps, heated front seats, a 6.5 inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, air conditioning, cruise control, remote keyless entry, a rear view camera and much more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/
Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
This 2020 Volkswagen Jetta is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
Redesigned. Not over designed. Rather than adding needless flash, the Jetta has been redesigned for a tasteful, more premium look and feel. One quick glance is all it takes to appreciate the result. Its sporty. Its sleek. It makes a statement without screaming. The overall effect stands out anywhere. Its roomy and well finished interior provides the best of comforts and will help keep this elegant sedan ageless and beautiful for many years to come.This sedan has 68,422 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Jetta's trim level is Comfortline Auto. This Jetta Comfortline features awesome aluminum wheels, fully automatic LED headlamps, heated front seats, a 6.5 inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, air conditioning, cruise control, remote keyless entry, a rear view camera and much more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/
Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2021 Infiniti QX50 PURE - Certified 57,801 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2020 Volkswagen Jetta Comfortline AUTO 68,422 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2009 Honda Fit DX 291,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Chev Buick GMC
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-592-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-592-9221
2020 Volkswagen Jetta