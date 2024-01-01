Menu
Heated Seats, LED Headlights, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Touchscreen, Aluminum Wheels, App Connect

This 2020 Volkswagen Jetta is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

Redesigned. Not over designed. Rather than adding needless flash, the Jetta has been redesigned for a tasteful, more premium look and feel. One quick glance is all it takes to appreciate the result. Its sporty. Its sleek. It makes a statement without screaming. The overall effect stands out anywhere. Its roomy and well finished interior provides the best of comforts and will help keep this elegant sedan ageless and beautiful for many years to come.This sedan has 68,422 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Jettas trim level is Comfortline Auto. This Jetta Comfortline features awesome aluminum wheels, fully automatic LED headlamps, heated front seats, a 6.5 inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, air conditioning, cruise control, remote keyless entry, a rear view camera and much more.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/

Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata.

2020 Volkswagen Jetta

68,422 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2020 Volkswagen Jetta

Comfortline AUTO

2020 Volkswagen Jetta

Comfortline AUTO

Myers Automotive Group

200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-592-9221

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
68,422KM
VIN 3VWCB7BU6LM006951

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 68,422 KM

Heated Seats, LED Headlights, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Touchscreen, Aluminum Wheels, App Connect

This 2020 Volkswagen Jetta is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

Redesigned. Not over designed. Rather than adding needless flash, the Jetta has been redesigned for a tasteful, more premium look and feel. One quick glance is all it takes to appreciate the result. Its sporty. Its sleek. It makes a statement without screaming. The overall effect stands out anywhere. Its roomy and well finished interior provides the best of comforts and will help keep this elegant sedan ageless and beautiful for many years to come.This sedan has 68,422 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Jetta's trim level is Comfortline Auto. This Jetta Comfortline features awesome aluminum wheels, fully automatic LED headlamps, heated front seats, a 6.5 inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, air conditioning, cruise control, remote keyless entry, a rear view camera and much more.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/



Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Chev Buick GMC

200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-592-9221

2020 Volkswagen Jetta