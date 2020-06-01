Menu
2020 Volkswagen Jetta

GLI Manual

Myers Automotive Group

501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-596-8989

$36,291

+ taxes & licensing

  • 8,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4960398
  • Stock #: 9428
  • VIN: 3VW5T7BU8LM031775
Exterior Colour
Deep Black Pearl
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Package!



Our showroom is currently closed due to Covid-19 until further notice. If you are interested in the purchase or lease of a new or used vehicle please reach out to our Sales Manager Kevin Heyerhoff directly. We are able to provide our services and sell vehicles remotely through our many social and online channels.

Kevin Heyerhoff
613-592-8484 ext 2111
kheyerhoff@myers.ca

Welcome.



This deep black pearl sedan has a manual transmission and is powered by a 228HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Jetta's trim level is GLI Manual. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Package. This is a demonstrator vehicle driven by a member of our staff and has just 8000 kms.

To view and download a brochure open this url https://www.vw.ca/idhub/content/dam/onehub_pkw/importers/ca/2020/showroom/jetta/MY20jettabuyersguideEN.pdf.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersvw.ca/en/financing


See dealer for details.


LEASING:

Estimated Lease Payment: $214 bi-weekly
Payment based on 3.99% lease financing for 60 months with $0 down payment on approved credit. Total obligation $27,822. Mileage allowance of 25,000 KM/year. Offer expires 2020-06-01.


Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site!
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Additional Features
  • ADVANCED DRIVER ASSISTANCE SYSTEMS PACKAGE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Myers Volkswagen

501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-596-8989

