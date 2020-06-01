2020 Volkswagen Jetta

501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Package!
Our showroom is currently closed due to Covid-19 until further notice. If you are interested in the purchase or lease of a new or used vehicle please reach out to our Sales Manager Kevin Heyerhoff directly. We are able to provide our services and sell vehicles remotely through our many social and online channels.
This deep black pearl sedan has a manual transmission and is powered by a 228HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Jetta's trim level is GLI Manual. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Package. This is a demonstrator vehicle driven by a member of our staff and has just 8000 kms.
LEASING:
Estimated Lease Payment: $214 bi-weekly
Payment based on 3.99% lease financing for 60 months with $0 down payment on approved credit. Total obligation $27,822. Mileage allowance of 25,000 KM/year. Offer expires 2020-06-01.
