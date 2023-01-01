$33,976+ tax & licensing
2020 Volkswagen Tiguan
IQ Drive - Navigation
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
61,785KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10547463
- Stock #: L3365
- VIN: 3VV2B7AX2LM086597
- Exterior Colour Pure White
- Interior Colour Wizard Blue / Titan Black / Storm Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 61,785 KM
Compare at $34995 - Our Price is just $33976!
The VW Tiguan aces real-world utility with its excellent outward vision, comfortable interior, and supreme on road capabilities. This 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
The weekend warrior! As one of the most minimalist styled crossover SUVs, the Tiguan is the winner of elegance in its competition. Crisp lines, a luxurious ride quality and the largest interior within its class give this Tiguan the high marks as the leader of the crossover SUV segment.This SUV has 61,785 kms. It's pure white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 184HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Tiguan's trim level is IQ Drive. This IQ Drive comes with some high level exterior features like a power sunroof, loads of chrome accents, a power liftgate, fog lamps, and stylish aluminum wheels. Stay connected with a larger 8 inch touchscreen display, Bluetooth streaming audio, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and built-in navigation. Additional luxury features include heated synthetic leather seats, a proximity key for push button start, adaptive cruise with stop and go, lane keep assist and autonomous braking. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Power Liftgate, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Lane Keep Assist.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery! Every vehicle comes with a free Car Proof History report.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS, VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLES (eg.BMW, INFINITI, CADILLAC, LEXUS...). FINANCING OPTIONS NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS OR AS-TRADED.
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Seating
Heated Seats
Split rear bench
Interior
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Ambient Lighting
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Roof Rails
Power Liftgate
Chrome Grille
Halogen Headlights
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 65
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Lane Keep Assist
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Rain sensing front wipers
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Media / Nav / Comm
Audio controls on steering wheel
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Window grid and roof mount antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Windows
Privacy glass: Deep
Security
Audio system security
Trim
Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
Additional Features
4 door
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Width: 7
Three 12V DC power outlets
Metal-look door trim
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Auxilliary engine cooler
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Intercooled Turbo
Turn signal in mirrors
Heated windshield washer jets
1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags
Beverage cooler in glovebox
Express open/close glass sunroof
Leatherette seat upholstery
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/piano black steering wheel trim
Tires: Width: 215 mm
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Wheelbase: 2,790 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 11.5 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.7 L/100 km
Rear Head Room: 988 mm
Fuel Capacity: 60 L
Front Head Room: 1,006 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Front Shoulder Room: 1,448 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Overall height: 1,659 mm
Rear Leg Room: 983 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,417 mm
Overall Width: 1,839 mm
Curb weight: 1,750 kg
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
Manual child safety locks
Front Leg Room: 1,021 mm
Overall Length: 4,701 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,310 kg
Autonomous braking
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV30
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
4 USB ports
App-Connect (Android Auto/Apple CarPlay/MirrorLink) mirroring
Forward Collision Mitigation : Front Assist w/Autonomous Emergency Braking
Rear Collision Mitigation : Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Max cargo capacity: 2,081 L
Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2