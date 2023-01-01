2020 Volkswagen Tiguan

$33,976 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 1 , 7 8 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 10547463

L3365 VIN: 3VV2B7AX2LM086597

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Pure White

Interior Colour Wizard Blue / Titan Black / Storm Gray

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # L3365

Mileage 61,785 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Seating Heated Seats Split rear bench Interior Tachometer Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control Navigation Rear View Camera Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Ambient Lighting Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Exterior Daytime Running Lights Sunroof Roof Rails Power Liftgate Chrome Grille Halogen Headlights Cornering Lights Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 65 Safety Stability Control Side Airbag TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Lane Keep Assist Mechanical Independent Rear Suspension Multi-link rear suspension Permanent locking hubs Convenience External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Clock: In-dash Rain sensing front wipers Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Media / Nav / Comm Audio controls on steering wheel Total Number of Speakers: 6 Window grid and roof mount antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep Security Audio system security Trim Leather/metal-look shift knob trim Additional Features 4 door Radio data system Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Braking Assist Wheel Diameter: 17 Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Width: 7 Three 12V DC power outlets Metal-look door trim Auxilliary transmission cooler Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Auxilliary engine cooler Electrochromatic rearview mirror Rear door type: Power liftgate Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Intercooled Turbo Turn signal in mirrors Heated windshield washer jets 1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags Beverage cooler in glovebox Express open/close glass sunroof Leatherette seat upholstery Video Monitor Location: Front Leather/piano black steering wheel trim Tires: Width: 215 mm Diameter of tires: 17.0" Wheelbase: 2,790 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 11.5 L/100 km Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.7 L/100 km Rear Head Room: 988 mm Fuel Capacity: 60 L Front Head Room: 1,006 mm SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Front Shoulder Room: 1,448 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Overall height: 1,659 mm Rear Leg Room: 983 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,417 mm Overall Width: 1,839 mm Curb weight: 1,750 kg Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents Manual child safety locks Front Leg Room: 1,021 mm Overall Length: 4,701 mm Gross vehicle weight: 2,310 kg Autonomous braking Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV30 Lane Departure Warning: Active Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry 4 USB ports App-Connect (Android Auto/Apple CarPlay/MirrorLink) mirroring Forward Collision Mitigation : Front Assist w/Autonomous Emergency Braking Rear Collision Mitigation : Rear Cross Traffic Alert Max cargo capacity: 2,081 L Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation

