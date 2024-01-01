$24,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2020 Volkswagen Tiguan
Trendline 4MOTION - Heated Seats
2020 Volkswagen Tiguan
Trendline 4MOTION - Heated Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-596-8989
$24,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
44,825KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3VV0B7AXXLM109910
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pure White
- Interior Colour Storm gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # L3536
- Mileage 44,825 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Heated Seats, Alloy Wheels, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Remote Keyless Entry!
Compare at $25748 - Our Price is just $24998!
The ride quality and suspension on this 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan offer a truly luxurious driving experience. This 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
The weekend warrior! As one of the most minimalist styled crossover SUVs, the Tiguan is the winner of elegance in its competition. Crisp lines, a luxurious ride quality and the largest interior within its class give this Tiguan the high marks as the leader of the crossover SUV segment.This low mileage SUV has just 44,825 kms. It's pure white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 184HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Tiguan's trim level is Trendline 4MOTION. This compact and fully capable all-wheel drive Volkswagen Tiguan is loaded with elegant alloy wheels, blind spot detection, LED brake lights, body colored heated side mirrors with turn signals, a 6 speaker audio system with a 6.5 inch touchscreen display, App-Connect smartphone integration, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, remote keyless entry, cruise control, heated front seats, a rear view camera and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Alloy Wheels, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Remote Keyless Entry, Touchscreen, Blind Spot Detection.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery! Every vehicle comes with a free Car Proof History report.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS, VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLES (eg.BMW, INFINITI, CADILLAC, LEXUS...). FINANCING OPTIONS NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS OR AS-TRADED.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Compare at $25748 - Our Price is just $24998!
The ride quality and suspension on this 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan offer a truly luxurious driving experience. This 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
The weekend warrior! As one of the most minimalist styled crossover SUVs, the Tiguan is the winner of elegance in its competition. Crisp lines, a luxurious ride quality and the largest interior within its class give this Tiguan the high marks as the leader of the crossover SUV segment.This low mileage SUV has just 44,825 kms. It's pure white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 184HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Tiguan's trim level is Trendline 4MOTION. This compact and fully capable all-wheel drive Volkswagen Tiguan is loaded with elegant alloy wheels, blind spot detection, LED brake lights, body colored heated side mirrors with turn signals, a 6 speaker audio system with a 6.5 inch touchscreen display, App-Connect smartphone integration, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, remote keyless entry, cruise control, heated front seats, a rear view camera and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Alloy Wheels, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Remote Keyless Entry, Touchscreen, Blind Spot Detection.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery! Every vehicle comes with a free Car Proof History report.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS, VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLES (eg.BMW, INFINITI, CADILLAC, LEXUS...). FINANCING OPTIONS NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS OR AS-TRADED.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Interior
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Apple CarPlay
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Additional Features
Blind Spot Detection
TOUCHSCREEN
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2007 Hyundai Sonata GL W/XM 172,522 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2017 Nissan Rogue S - SiriusXM 140,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport Comfortline 3.6 FSI 4MOTION 61,875 KM $30,998 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Volkswagen
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-596-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$24,998
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-596-8989
2020 Volkswagen Tiguan