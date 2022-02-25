$37,495+ tax & licensing
2020 Volkswagen Tiguan
Comfortline - Power Liftgate
Location
29,075KM
Used
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour PYRITE SILVER METALLIC
- Interior Colour Titan Black Lthrette
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 29,075 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $38620 - Our Price is just $37495!
For a compact crossover SUV, this Volkswagen Tiguan offers a very comfortable and roomy interior, crafted with high quality standards and excellent materials. This 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
The weekend warrior! As one of the most minimalist styled crossover SUVs, the Tiguan is the winner of elegance in its competition. Crisp lines, a luxurious ride quality and the largest interior within its class give this Tiguan the high marks as the leader of the crossover SUV segment.This low mileage SUV has just 29,075 kms. It's pyrite silver metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 184HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Tiguan's trim level is Comfortline. This compact and fully capable Volkswagen Tiguan is loaded with forward collision warning and autonomous emergency braking, unique alloy wheels, blind spot detection, heated front comfort seats, chrome exterior trim, a 6 speaker audio system with a 6.5 inch touchscreen display, App-Connect smartphone integration, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and streaming audio, remote keyless entry, cruise control, a rear view camera and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Power Liftgate, Heated Seats, Alloy Wheels, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Streaming Audio, Remote Keyless Entry.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersvw.ca/en/financing
Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery! Every vehicle comes with a free Car Proof History report.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Power Liftgate
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio
Blind Spot Detection
TOUCHSCREEN
Autonomous Emergency Braking
