$32,999+ tax & licensing
2021 Audi Q3
Progressiv 45 TFSI quattro
2021 Audi Q3
Progressiv 45 TFSI quattro
Myers Automotive Group
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-596-8989
$32,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
72,365KM
VIN WA1EECF32M1031528
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Mythos Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P3533
- Mileage 72,365 KM
Vehicle Description
Blind Spot Detection, Lane Departure Warning, Park Assist, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Power Liftgate, Heated Steering Wheel, Forward Collision Mitigation, LED Lights, Proximity Key, Climate Control, SiriusXM, Rear Camera
Compare at $33989 - Our Price is just $32999!
With more passenger room than its competing crossovers, this confident 2021 Audi Q3 offers more room, more tech, and more stability, thanks to its quattro all-wheel drive system. This 2021 Audi Q3 is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
With plenty of style and Audi's sporty design language, this aggressive 2021 Q3 is packed full of modern technology and luxurious features. The capability and utility in this compact crossover is second to none, with tons of extra space for all of your passengers. With an improved driving position the Q3's cabin is more luxurious, featuring ambient interior lighting, a fully digital gauge cluster, and contrasting microsuede on the dashboard and doors.This SUV has 72,365 kms. It's mythos black metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 228HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Q3's trim level is Progressiv 45 TFSI quattro. This capable crossover is full of style with twin spoke alloy wheels, 2 row sunroof, rain sensing wipers, chrome grille, and LED lighting with front and rear fog lamps. That style continues to the interior with amazing infotainment from a 10 speaker Audi sound system, 8.8 inch touchscreen, voice activation, and audio streaming. A touch of luxury is added with heated leather seats, power liftgate, proximity key, front and rear parking sensors, blind spot monitoring, and lane departure warning.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS, VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLES (eg.BMW, INFINITI, CADILLAC, LEXUS...). FINANCING OPTIONS NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS OR AS-TRADED.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Media / Nav / Comm
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Volkswagen
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
$32,999
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-596-8989
2021 Audi Q3