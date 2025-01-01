$39,888+ taxes & licensing
2021 Buick Enclave
Premium - Cooled Seats - Leather Seats
2021 Buick Enclave
Premium - Cooled Seats - Leather Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-9221
$39,888
+ taxes & licensing
Used
60,970KM
VIN 5GAEVBKW7MJ219060
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Satin Steel Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 60,970 KM
Vehicle Description
Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Hands Free Liftgate, Lane Keep Assist!
This 2021 Buick Enclave is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
This 2021 Buick Enclave is a full-size crossover SUV with ample space for passengers and cargo and plenty of luxury appointments. It offers three rows of seating and an exceptionally quiet ride for an SUV plus the bonus of a family-friendly price. If you're looking for an alternative to expensive luxury SUVs from the import brands, check out the Buick Enclave. This SUV has 60,970 kms. It's satin steel metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Enclave's trim level is Premium. This Premium Enclave comes equipped with a lot of upgrades like heated and cooled front seats, vibrating safety alert seat, heated steering wheel, second row heated seats, lane keep assist, front and rear parking assistance, front pedestrian braking, low speed automatic forward braking, forward collision alert, following distance indicator, IntelliBeam, power folding side mirrors, memory settings, power folding third row, 120V power outlet, and a Bose premium sound system. Other interior features include blind spot monitoring with lane change alert, customizable Driver Information Centre, 4G WiFi, Buick Connected Access with OnStar capability, remote start, leather steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, an 8 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Siri Eyes Free and voice recognition, SiriusXM, Bluetooth, hands free power programmable liftgate, and LED lighting. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Hands Free Liftgate, Lane Keep Assist, Hands Free Keyless Entry, Remote Start.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/
Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 280+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
remote start
Air filtration system
Keyless Start
Engine oil indicator
Safety Alert Seat
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped
Following Distance Indicator
Seat adjuster, driver 8-way power
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Defogger, rear-window electric
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable
Sensor, cabin humidity
Instrumentation includes Driver Information Centre, tachometer, speedometer, fuel, coolant temperature, battery, gear selector, outside air temperature and (U80) compass display
Storage system, rear cargo area under floor
Speedometer, km/miles, km odometer
Compass display (located in the Driver Information Centre)
Glovebox, passenger-side of instrument panel
Head restraint, rear centre seat
Head restraints, front, adjustable (up/down)
Power outlet, 120-volt
Remote vehicle starter system extended range
Sill plates, bright
Windows, power driver with Express-Up/Down, front and rear passenger Express-Down
Seat adjuster, front passenger, 6-way power
Steering wheel controls mounted controls for audio, phone and cruise
Buick Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Safety
Passenger sensing system
Lane Keep Assist
Daytime Running Lamps, LED
Horn, dual-note
Child seat restraint system, rear facing
Door locks, rear child security lock, manual child lock system (rear door latch)
Airbags, dual-stage frontal and side-impact for driver and front passenger driver inboard seat-mounted side-impact and roof-rail side-impact for all rows in outboard seating positions
Media / Nav / Comm
Active noise cancellation
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
QuietTuning Buick process to reduce, block and absorb noise and vibration utilizing ultra-dissipative acoustic materials and Active Noise Cancellation to create a quiet interior cabin
Mechanical
Steering, power, electric
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Tool kit, road emergency
Emissions, federal requirements
Brake, parking, electronic
Alternator, 170 amps
Exhaust, dual-outlet stainless-steel with bright tips integrated in fascia
Suspension, Premium Ride, 4-wheel independent
Axle, 3.49 final drive ratio
GVWR, 6160 lbs. (2800 kg)
Chassis, All-Wheel Drive System with Driver Select
Electronic Precision Shift
Driver Mode Selector includes Stability Control Button and AWD Button (Includes Mode button when (V92) Trailering Package is ordered.)
Exterior
Glass, deep-tinted
Windshield, acoustic laminated
Headlamp control, automatic on and off
Spoiler, rear
Tire, compact spare, T135/70R18, blackwall
Door handles, body-colour with chrome insert
Lamps, turn signal indicator
Liftgate, power, hands free with projected logo (Buick tri-shield)
mouldings, bodyside, bright, chrome
mouldings, rocker panel, unique accent colour
Roof rails, bright aluminized, integrated
Wheel, spare, 18" x 4.5" (45.7 cm x 11.4 cm) steel
Headlamps, LED includes LED Buick Evonik signature accents with LED bi-functional projector, side marker and reflex, and LED Park lamp in fascia
Additional Features
Hands Free Liftgate
Hands Free Keyless Entry
2021 Buick Enclave