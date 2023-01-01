$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-592-9221
2021 Chevrolet Corvette
2021 Chevrolet Corvette
3LT
Location
Myers Automotive Group
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-9221
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
CALL
Used
- Listing ID: 10502331
- Stock #: 23-0489A
- VIN: 1G1YC2D41M5119258
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2021 Chevrolet Corvette is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
The 2021 Chevrolet Corvette is a mid engine sports car that has captivated enthusiasts and casual drivers alike. It will render your expectations obsolete with precision performance and incredible technology. From its aggressively sculpted exterior and driver-oriented cockpit, this beautiful Corvette is a combination of brilliant engineering and purpose-driven design making it an instant classic. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 490HP 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Corvette's trim level is 3LT. Upgrading to this 3LT Corvette is a great choice as it comes with GT2 leather bucket seats that are power adjustable, an 8 inch colour touchscreen with navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a Bose Performance series audio system, wireless charging and heads up display. You will also receive a custom leather wrapped interior package with sueded microfibre-wrapped upper trim, rear park assist and a rear vision digital mirror, blind spot detection, remote engine start, steering wheel mounted cruise control and audio controls, a heated steering wheel for added comfort, signature LED lights and stylish aluminum wheels.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/
Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Chev Buick GMC
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2