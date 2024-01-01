$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Custom Trail Boss
Location
Myers Automotive Group
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-9221
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
71,881KM
Used
VIN 1GCPYCEF7MZ328099
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24-1122A
- Mileage 71,881 KM
Vehicle Description
Off-Road Suspension, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry, Tow Hitch, Cruise Control, Rear View Camera, Touch Screen, Streaming Audio, Teen Driver Technology, Locking Tailgate, Skid Plates, 4G LTE, LED Lights
This 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
The Chevy Silverado 1500 is functional and ergonomic, suited for the work-site and or family life. Bold styling throughout gives it amazing curb appeal and a dominating stance on the road, while the it's smartly designed interior keeps every passenger in superb comfort and connectivity on any trip. With brawn, brains and reliability, this pickup was built by truck people, for truck people, and comes from the family of the most dependable, longest-lasting full-size pickups on the road. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 71,881 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Silverado 1500's trim level is Custom Trail Boss. Stepping up to this Custom Trail Boss is an excellent choice as it loaded with some excellent standard features like unique aluminum wheels and Chevrolet's Z71 Off-road suspension with 2 inch lift, automatic locking rear differential, trailering package and skid protection plates. Additional features include a 7 inch color touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Chevrolet MyLink and bluetooth streaming audio, body coloured exterior accents and painted bumpers, cruise control plus easy to clean rubber floors. This awesome trucks also has remote keyless entry and a locking tailgate, 4G LTE hotspot capability, a rear vision camera, LED cargo area lighting, teen driver technology and much more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/
Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
