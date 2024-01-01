Menu
Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry, Cruise Control!

This 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

The Chevy Silverado 1500 is functional and ergonomic, suited for the work-site and or family life. Bold styling throughout gives it amazing curb appeal and a dominating stance on the road, while the its smartly designed interior keeps every passenger in superb comfort and connectivity on any trip. With brawn, brains and reliability, this pickup was built by truck people, for truck people, and comes from the family of the most dependable, longest-lasting full-size pickups on the road. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 87,041 kms. Its black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine.

Our Silverado 1500s trim level is Custom. Stepping up to this Silverado Custom is a great choice as it comes with some excellent standard features like aluminum wheels, a 7 inch color touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Chevrolet MyLink and bluetooth streaming audio, body coloured exterior accents and painted bumpers, cruise control plus easy to clean rubber floors. Additional features also include remote keyless entry and a locking tailgate, 4G LTE hotspot capability, a rear vision camera, teen driver technology and power windows. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, Rear View Camera, Touch Screen.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/

Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata.

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

87,041 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Custom - Apple CarPlay

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Custom - Apple CarPlay

Location

Myers Automotive Group

200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-592-9221

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
87,041KM
VIN 3GCUYBEF2MG474665

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 87,041 KM

Vehicle Description

Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry, Cruise Control!

This 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

The Chevy Silverado 1500 is functional and ergonomic, suited for the work-site and or family life. Bold styling throughout gives it amazing curb appeal and a dominating stance on the road, while the it's smartly designed interior keeps every passenger in superb comfort and connectivity on any trip. With brawn, brains and reliability, this pickup was built by truck people, for truck people, and comes from the family of the most dependable, longest-lasting full-size pickups on the road. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 87,041 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine.

Our Silverado 1500's trim level is Custom. Stepping up to this Silverado Custom is a great choice as it comes with some excellent standard features like aluminum wheels, a 7 inch color touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Chevrolet MyLink and bluetooth streaming audio, body coloured exterior accents and painted bumpers, cruise control plus easy to clean rubber floors. Additional features also include remote keyless entry and a locking tailgate, 4G LTE hotspot capability, a rear vision camera, teen driver technology and power windows. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, Rear View Camera, Touch Screen.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/



Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Apple CarPlay

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Locking Tailgate

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Streaming Audio

Additional Features

Touch Screen
Teen Driver Technology

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Chev Buick GMC

200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-9221

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-592-9221

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500