2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

$CALL + taxes & licensing 3 2 , 2 8 6 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8651320

8651320 Stock #: 22-8770A

22-8770A VIN: 3GCUYDET6MG378619

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 32,286 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.