2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
RST
Location
Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep
2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
- Listing ID: 8811386
- Stock #: N00386A
- VIN: 1GCUYEED4MZ223906
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 29,432 KM
Vehicle Description
This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 delivers a Gas V8 5.3L engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm); featuring available Dynamic Fuel Management that enables the engine to operate in 17 different patterns between 2 and 8 cylinders, depending on demand, to optimize power delivery and efficiency, Windows, power rear, express down, Window, power front, passenger express down. This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Features the Following Options: Window, power front, drivers express up/down, Wheels, 18 x 8.5 (45.7 cm x 21.6 cm) Bright Silver painted aluminum, Wheel, 17 x 8 (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) full-size, steel spare, USB ports, dual, charge-only (2nd row), USB ports, 2 (first row) located on instrument panel, Transmission, 8-speed automatic, electronically controlled with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking (Included and only available with (L3B) 2.7L Turbo engine or (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 B8 engine.), Transfer case, single speed electronic Autotrac with push button control (4WD models only), Tires, 265/65R18SL all-season, blackwall, Tire, spare 265/70R17SL all-season, blackwall, Tire Pressure Monitoring System with Tire Fill Alert (does not apply to spare tire). All of our pre-owned vehicles come with the balance of the factory warranty, fully detailed and the safety is completed by one of our mechanics who has been servicing vehicles with Capital Dodge for over 35 years.
Vehicle Features
