$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
HD
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
HD
Location
Myers Automotive Group
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-9221
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
97,320KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1GC4YME75MF282453
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 97,320 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
This 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
This Silverado HD is made with high-strength steel where you need it without compromising efficiency. From it's frame to the cargo bed, this heavy-duty truck is designed with seven different types of steel, each gauge chosen to be stronger, lighter and more durable than the previous generation. The Silverado HD comes with more power, more cargo space, more towing, and less curb weight. Its amazing capability also includes next generation tech that will truly elevate your Heavy Duty Silverado to a higher level. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 97,320 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 401HP 6.6L 8 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/
Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
This Silverado HD is made with high-strength steel where you need it without compromising efficiency. From it's frame to the cargo bed, this heavy-duty truck is designed with seven different types of steel, each gauge chosen to be stronger, lighter and more durable than the previous generation. The Silverado HD comes with more power, more cargo space, more towing, and less curb weight. Its amazing capability also includes next generation tech that will truly elevate your Heavy Duty Silverado to a higher level. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 97,320 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 401HP 6.6L 8 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/
Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2018 Mazda MAZDA3 50th Anniversary - Heated Seats 93,356 KM $18,898 + tax & lic
2014 Cadillac CTS Coupe PERFORMANCE - Leather Seats 97,486 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2022 Hyundai KONA Preferred 70,280 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Chev Buick GMC
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Call Dealer
613-592-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-592-9221
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500