This 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD is fresh on our lot in Kanata. <br> <br>This Silverado HD is made with high-strength steel where you need it without compromising efficiency. From its frame to the cargo bed, this heavy-duty truck is designed with seven different types of steel, each gauge chosen to be stronger, lighter and more durable than the previous generation. The Silverado HD comes with more power, more cargo space, more towing, and less curb weight. Its amazing capability also includes next generation tech that will truly elevate your Heavy Duty Silverado to a higher level. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 97,320 kms. Its black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 401HP 6.6L 8 Cylinder Engine.

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

97,320 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD

Myers Automotive Group

200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-592-9221

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

97,320KM
Used
VIN 1GC4YME75MF282453

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 97,320 KM

This 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

This Silverado HD is made with high-strength steel where you need it without compromising efficiency. From it's frame to the cargo bed, this heavy-duty truck is designed with seven different types of steel, each gauge chosen to be stronger, lighter and more durable than the previous generation. The Silverado HD comes with more power, more cargo space, more towing, and less curb weight. Its amazing capability also includes next generation tech that will truly elevate your Heavy Duty Silverado to a higher level. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 97,320 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 401HP 6.6L 8 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/



Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500