$1,104+ tax & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
HD Work Truck
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
HD Work Truck
Location
Myers Automotive Group
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-9221
$1,104
+ taxes & licensing
Used
91,000KM
VIN 1GC4YNEY4MF110610
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 91,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Cruise Control, Rear View Camera, Touch Screen, Teen Driver Technology, Power Locks, Locking Tailgate, Streaming Audio
This 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
This Silverado HD is made with high-strength steel where you need it without compromising efficiency. From it's frame to the cargo bed, this heavy-duty truck is designed with seven different types of steel, each gauge chosen to be stronger, lighter and more durable than the previous generation. The Silverado HD comes with more power, more cargo space, more towing, and less curb weight. Its amazing capability also includes next generation tech that will truly elevate your Heavy Duty Silverado to a higher level. This pickup has 91,000 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Silverado 2500HD's trim level is Work Truck. This Silverado 2500HD work truck comes with some useful features like a heavy-duty locking rear differential, cruise control and easy to clean rubber floors. Additionally, this work truck also comes with a touchscreen display, bluetooth streaming audio, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, power door locks, a rear vision camera with hitch guidance, air conditioning and teen driver technology.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/
Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Chev Buick GMC
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500