2021 Chevrolet Tahoe
Z71
2021 Chevrolet Tahoe
Z71
Myers Automotive Group
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-9221
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
41,445KM
Used
VIN 1GNSKPKD3MR131024
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 41,445 KM
Vehicle Description
Off Road Suspension, Leather Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Heated Seats, Premium Bose Audio, Power Liftgate, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, 4G Wi-Fi, Audio Streaming, Assist Steps, Park Assist, Remote Start, SiriusXM, Power Seats
This 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
This Chevy Tahoe has the strength and capability to pull off anything, from the hustle and bustle of your daily commute to weekend excursions. The impressive amount of cargo space offers the room you need for not only your gear but all of your passengers stuff as well. The spacious, well-appointed interior makes this SUV a pleasure to ride in for the driver and passengers alike. Work hard and play harder with this capable Chevy Tahoe. This SUV has 41,445 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Tahoe's trim level is Z71. Upgrading to this highly capable Tahoe Z71 is an excellent decision as it has been enhanced with an off-road Z71 suspension package, black aluminum wheels, an exclusive front grille and a high-approach angle front bumper plus blacked out exterior trim accents. Additional features include a large 10.2 inch touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto with voice recognition, 4G Wi-Fi, luxurious leather heated seats, a power liftgate and a Bose premium audio system. It also includes a premium smooth ride suspension, dark tubular assist side steps, remote keyless entry and remote engine start, rear parking assist with an HD rear vision camera, forward collision alert with automatic pedestrian braking, LED IntelliBeam headlights, Bluetooth audio streaming, SiriusXM plus power driver and passenger seats.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/
Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Chev Buick GMC
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
2021 Chevrolet Tahoe