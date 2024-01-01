Menu
<b>Remote Start, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Lane Keep Assist!</b><br> <br> This 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer is fresh on our lot in Kanata. <br> <br>The 2021 Trailblazer is spacious, bold and has the technology and capability to help you get up and get out there. Whether the trail you blaze is on the pavement or off of it, this incredible Trailblazer is ready to be your partner through it all. Striking style is the first thing youll notice about this SUV. Its sculpted design and bold proportions give it a fresh, modern feel. While its capable chassis and seating for the whole family means this SUV is ready for whats next. The spacious interior features a versatile center console that keeps items within easy reach. Your passengers will stay comfortable with plenty of rear-seat leg room and tons of spots to store their things.This SUV has 58,595 kms. Its black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 137HP 1.2L 3 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Trailblazers trim level is LT. Upgrading to this Trailblazer LT is a great choice as it comes better equipped with remote engine start, LED fog lights, blind spot detection, rear cross traffic alert and rear park assist. Additional features include heated front seats, a power driver seat, unique aluminum wheels, Intellibeam automatic headlights, a colour touchscreen infotainment system featuring wireless Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth streaming audio with voice command, lane keep assist with lane departure warning. Other great features are front collision alert, automatic emergency braking, a rear vision camera, 40/60 split rear bench seat and is 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot capable. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Remote Start, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Lane Keep Assist, Aluminum Wheels, Park Assist. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/ target=_blank>https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/</a><br><br> <br/><br>Price is plus HST and licence only.<br>Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca<br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Vehicle Description

Remote Start, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Lane Keep Assist!

This 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

The 2021 Trailblazer is spacious, bold and has the technology and capability to help you get up and get out there. Whether the trail you blaze is on the pavement or off of it, this incredible Trailblazer is ready to be your partner through it all. Striking style is the first thing you'll notice about this SUV. Its sculpted design and bold proportions give it a fresh, modern feel. While its capable chassis and seating for the whole family means this SUV is ready for what's next. The spacious interior features a versatile center console that keeps items within easy reach. Your passengers will stay comfortable with plenty of rear-seat leg room and tons of spots to store their things.This SUV has 58,595 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 137HP 1.2L 3 Cylinder Engine.

Our Trailblazer's trim level is LT. Upgrading to this Trailblazer LT is a great choice as it comes better equipped with remote engine start, LED fog lights, blind spot detection, rear cross traffic alert and rear park assist. Additional features include heated front seats, a power driver seat, unique aluminum wheels, Intellibeam automatic headlights, a colour touchscreen infotainment system featuring wireless Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth streaming audio with voice command, lane keep assist with lane departure warning. Other great features are front collision alert, automatic emergency braking, a rear vision camera, 40/60 split rear bench seat and is 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot capable. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Remote Start, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Lane Keep Assist, Aluminum Wheels, Park Assist.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/



Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

