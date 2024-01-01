$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2021 Chevrolet Traverse
RS
2021 Chevrolet Traverse
RS
Location
Myers Automotive Group
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-9221
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
87,300KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1GNEVJKW6MJ232317
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 87,300 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Navigation, Premium Sound System, Heated Seats, Power Liftgate, Remote Start, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, WiFi 4G, Blind Spot Monitoring, Park Assist, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Climate Control, Sirius
This 2021 Chevrolet Traverse is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
Whatever you need to do and wherever you need to go, this Chevy Traverse has the capability to get it done. A closer look reveals this big crossover offers something for everyone like a spacious interior, impressive cargo space, and upscale amenities. It's all wrapped up around a richly refined interior and boldly styled exterior that make this Chevy Traverse hard to resist. Have a lot of stuff to carry? Go ahead and load it up. The Chevrolet Traverse offers best-in-class cargo volume so theres plenty of room for your things. Not to mention, available hidden storage compartments are there for when you want to keep items tucked away. This SUV has 87,300 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Traverse's trim level is RS. Stepping up to this Traverse RS is a great choice as it adds some awesome features like the premium Chevrolet Infotainment 3 system with navigation, a Bose premium audio system, rear camera mirror and a HD surround vision camera. It also comes with black exterior accents, a power liftgate, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, heated front seats and a heated steering wheel, blind zone monitoring, rear park assist, remote engine start, SiriusXM, front fog lamps and larger painted aluminum wheels over the lower trims levels. Additional equipment also includes a larger 8 inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, bluetooth streaming audio, 4G LTE, keyless remote entry and Teen Driver technology. It even comes with tri zone automatic climate control, StabiliTrak electronic stability and traction control, heated power side mirrors, IntelliBeam headlights and active aero shutters plus much more!
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/
Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
This 2021 Chevrolet Traverse is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
Whatever you need to do and wherever you need to go, this Chevy Traverse has the capability to get it done. A closer look reveals this big crossover offers something for everyone like a spacious interior, impressive cargo space, and upscale amenities. It's all wrapped up around a richly refined interior and boldly styled exterior that make this Chevy Traverse hard to resist. Have a lot of stuff to carry? Go ahead and load it up. The Chevrolet Traverse offers best-in-class cargo volume so theres plenty of room for your things. Not to mention, available hidden storage compartments are there for when you want to keep items tucked away. This SUV has 87,300 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Traverse's trim level is RS. Stepping up to this Traverse RS is a great choice as it adds some awesome features like the premium Chevrolet Infotainment 3 system with navigation, a Bose premium audio system, rear camera mirror and a HD surround vision camera. It also comes with black exterior accents, a power liftgate, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, heated front seats and a heated steering wheel, blind zone monitoring, rear park assist, remote engine start, SiriusXM, front fog lamps and larger painted aluminum wheels over the lower trims levels. Additional equipment also includes a larger 8 inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, bluetooth streaming audio, 4G LTE, keyless remote entry and Teen Driver technology. It even comes with tri zone automatic climate control, StabiliTrak electronic stability and traction control, heated power side mirrors, IntelliBeam headlights and active aero shutters plus much more!
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/
Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
remote start
Steering column, tilt
Seat adjuster, driver 8-way power
Seats, heated driver and front passenger
Sensor, humidity and windshield temperature
Defogger, rear-window electric
Air conditioning, tri-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver, right front passenger and rear seat occupants
Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
Speedometer, km/miles, km odometer
Seat adjuster, power passenger lumbar control
Seat adjuster, power driver lumbar control
Compass display, digital
Console, front centre with 2 cup holders, covered storage bin with storage and removable tray
Cup holders, 10 total
Display, 4.2" driver instrument information, enhanced, multi-colour
Lighting, interior with theatre dimming, cargo compartment, reading lights for front seats, second row reading lamps integrated into dome light, door-and tailgate activated switches and illuminated entry and exit feature
Power outlet, 120-volt, located on the rear of centre console
Seat adjuster, front passenger 6-way power
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped, 3-spoke
Umbrella holders, driver and front passenger doors
Visors, driver and passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered
Windows, power with driver Express Up/Down and front passenger Express-Down
Universal Home Remote, includes garage door opener, programmable
Chevrolet Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Cargo storage, bin under rear floor
Safety
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Rear Park Assist with audible warning
Door locks, rear child security
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control
Daytime Running Lamps, LED
Horn, dual-note
Rear seat reminder
Tire Pressure Monitor, includes Tire Fill Alert (Does not monitor spare.)
Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren), for child restraint seats
Airbags, dual-stage frontal and side-impact for driver and front passenger, driver inboard seat-mounted side-impact and roof-rail side-impact for all rows in outboard seating positions (Always use seat belts and the correct child restraints. Children a...
Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger presence detector (Always use seat belts and the correct child restraints. Children are safer when properly secured in a rear seat in the appropriate child restraint. See t...
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...
Following Distance Indicator (Included with (PED) Chevrolet Safety Assist.)
Exterior
Roof rails, black
Fog lamps, front
Glass, deep-tinted
Door handles, body-colour
Liftgate, rear power
Fascia, front body-colour
Mirror caps, body-colour
Headlamps, high intensity discharge
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable manual-folding, body-colour, with turn signal indicators
Mouldings, Black bodyside
Mouldings, rocker, Black
Tire, compact spare, T135/70R18, blackwall
Wheel, spare, 18" (45.7 cm) steel
Tires, P255/55R20 all-season blackwall
LPO, Gloss Black emblem kit
Mechanical
Steering, power
Tool kit, road emergency
E10 Fuel capable
Suspension, Ride and Handling
Engine control, stop-start system
Alternator, 170 amps
Axle, 3.49 final drive ratio
Battery, heavy-duty 600 cold-cranking amps
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc, 17" front and rear
Chassis, All-Wheel Drive System
Cooling system, heavy-duty
Engine, 3.6L V6, SIDI, VVT (310 hp [232.0 kW] @ 6800 rpm, 266 lb-ft of torque [361 N-m] @ 2800 rpm)
GVWR, 6160 lbs. (2800 kg)
Trailering equipment includes (V08) heavy-duty cooling system and trailer hitch and (CTT) Hitch Guidance (Includes (PZ8) Hitch Guidance with Hitch View.)
Hitch Guidance trailering assist guideline
Driver Mode Selector
Media / Nav / Comm
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2019 Acura TLX Tech SH-AWD - Premium Audio - Navigation 75,910 KM $31,599 + tax & lic
2019 Volkswagen Jetta Highline Manual - Low Mileage 59,485 KM $23,996 + tax & lic
2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Phev LE - Sunroof - Power Liftgate 57,875 KM $31,996 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Chev Buick GMC
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Call Dealer
613-592-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-592-9221
2021 Chevrolet Traverse