2021 Ford Bronco Sport
Big Bend
Location
Myers Automotive Group
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-714-8880
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
54,502KM
VIN 3FMCR9B63MRA55861
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25-0526A
- Mileage 54,502 KM
Vehicle Description
Remote Start, Heated Seats, Lane Keep Assist, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Wi-Fi, Ford Co-Pilot360, Aluminum Wheels, Emergency Braking, Blind Spot Warning, LED Lights, Remote Keyless Entry, 4G LTE
Designed for every adventurer, this Bronco Sport gets you out into the wile, and back again. This 2021 Ford Bronco Sport is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 54,502 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Bronco Sport's trim level is Big Bend. This Bronco Sport Big Bend adds heated side mirrors, front fog lamps, power seats, proximity key, automatic climate control, heated seats, easy clean upholstery and remote engine start for a feeling even bigger than its namesake National Park. It also includes unique aluminum wheels, LED accent lighting, Co-Pilot360, a useful flip-up rear window and black exterior trim. On the inside, it features a SYNC 3 infotainment system with an 8 inch touchscreen and is paired with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a smart charging USB port, 60/40 split-fold rear seats, remote keyless entry, FordPass Connect. It helps keep you safe with lane keeping assist, automatic emergency braking, blind spot monitoring and rear cross traffic alert.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=3FMCR9B63MRA55861.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Nissan
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
