$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2021 Ford Escape
TITANIUM HYBRID AWD
2021 Ford Escape
TITANIUM HYBRID AWD
Location
Myers Automotive Group
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-714-8880
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
71,380KM
VIN 1FMCU9DZ4MUA56547
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P2196
- Mileage 71,380 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Premium Audio, Power Liftgate, Active Park Assist, Heated Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Remote Start, Heated Seats, Ford Co-Pilot360, Lane Keep Assist, Blind Spot Detection, 4G LTE, Evasion Assist, Tow Hitch
The Ford Escape has been redesigned to be more powerful, more comfortable, and more stylish. This 2021 Ford Escape is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 71,380 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Escape's trim level is Titanium Hybrid AWD. Stepping up to this premium Ford Escape Titanium Hybrid is a great choice as it comes fully loaded with heated sport contour premium seats that are powered in the front, exclusive aluminum wheels and Ford's SYNC 3 infotainment system complete with a large touchscreen, integrated navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Additional features include a power rear liftgate, heated leatherette steering wheel, SiriusXM radio paired with a premium Bang and Olufsen audio system, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, automatic climate control, a smart device remote starter plus unique exterior accents. For added convenience and safety this Ford Escape also comes with active park assist, Ford Co-Pilot360 that features lane keep assist, active park assist, blind spot detection, automatic emergency braking with evasion assist and cross traffic alert plus much more.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMCU9DZ4MUA56547.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Compass
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
glove box
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Tracker System
Keypad
8-Way Driver Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Passenger Seat
Electronic Fuel Door Release
Pedestrian Alert Sounder
Heated Leatherette Steering Wheel
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback ActiveX Leatherette Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Digital/Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go
Mechanical
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Hybrid Electric Motor
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
GVWR: TBD
2.91 Axle Ratio
53.8 L Fuel Tank
Neutral towing capability
Engine: 2.5L iVCT Atkinson Cycle I-4 Hybrid
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Lithium Ion (li-Ion) Traction Battery 1.1 kWh Capacity
Safety
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Blind Spot
Active Park Assist Automated Parking Sensors
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Reverse Camera Back-Up Camera
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Ford Co-Pilot360 - Cross-Traffic Alert
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Evasion Assist
Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist+ - Lane Centering
Exterior
Deep Tinted Glass
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Clearcoat Paint
Perimeter/approach lights
Lip Spoiler
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Roof Rack Rails Only
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Black Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Autolamp Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Media / Nav / Comm
Integrated roof antenna
digital signal processor
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
10 Speakers
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Nissan
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8880
2021 Ford Escape