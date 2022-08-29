Menu
2021 Ford Explorer

21,774 KM

Details

$47,999

+ tax & licensing
XLT

Location

2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

21,774KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

This Ford Explorer delivers a Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.3 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE: 2.3L I-4 ECOBOOST -inc: auto start-stop technology (STD), Wheels: 18 5 Spoke Sparkle Silver-Painted -inc: Aluminum, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning.*This Ford Explorer Comes Equipped with These Options *Unique Heated Cloth Captain's Chairs -inc: 10-way power driver w/power function for tilt, lumbar and recline and 4-way power passenger w/manual recline, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tires: P255/65R18 AS BSW, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Terrain Management System ABS And Driveline Traction Control, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor.* Why Buy Capital Pre-Owned *All of our pre-owned vehicles come with the balance of the factory warranty, fully detailed and the safety is completed by one of our mechanics who has been servicing vehicles with Capital Dodge for over 35 years.* Visit Us Today *Live a little- stop by Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep located at 2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2 to make this car yours today!*Call Capital Dodge Today!*Looking to schedule a test drive? Need more info? No problem - call Capital Dodge TODAY at (613) 271-7114. Capital Dodge is YOUR best choice for a variety of quality used Cars, Trucks, Vans, and SUVs in Ottawa, ON! Don't wait Call Capital Dodge, TODAY!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
10 Speed Automatic

