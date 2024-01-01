$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 GMC Canyon
Elevation - Remote Start - Apple CarPlay
Location
Myers Automotive Group
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-9221
Used
51,421KM
VIN 1GTG6CEN3M1177094
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dynamic Blue
- Interior Colour KALAHARI/JET BLAC
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24-1830A
- Mileage 51,421 KM
Vehicle Description
Remote Start, Aluminum Wheels, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, EZ Lift Tailgate!
This 2021 GMC Canyon is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
This GMC Canyon is built around the idea of a all-in-one work truck, providing the durability and premium detail you expect from a Professional Grade GMC pickup. Capable, versatile and entirely refined, this redesigned mid-size Canyon balances power and technology in a package that is spacious and efficient. Whether you need a pickup truck for some occasional hauling, off-road fun, or you just want to have a pickup truck, this premium GMC Canyon fits the bill. It has almost as much capability as its bigger counterparts, but it's easier to maneuver, easier to park, and will provide you with better fuel economy. Where ever you and your family go, go confidently in this GMC Canyon that personifies GMC's attitude and dedication to precision.This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 51,421 kms. It's dynamic blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 308HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Canyon's trim level is Elevation. Stepping up to the Elevation package brings a lot of modern essentials that truly elevate your ride with an EZ lift and lower tailgate, LED front fog lamps, 4G WiFi, GMC Connected Access, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls and remote vehicle start with a remote keyless entry system. Additional features include a fully boxed frame for less flex over rough terrain, aluminum wheels, signature LED headlamps, a larger 8 inch touchscreen display paired with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, StabiliTrak with trailer sway control, a unique CornerStep rear bumper, a 6-way power driver seat, traction control and an HD rear view camera plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Remote Start, Aluminum Wheels, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Ez Lift Tailgate, Rear View Camera, Power Seat.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/
Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
POWER SEAT
Interior
remote start
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear View Camera
Apple CarPlay
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Additional Features
EZ Lift Tailgate
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
4G LTE
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Chev Buick GMC
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
