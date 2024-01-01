$36,499+ tax & licensing
2021 GMC Canyon
Elevation - Remote Start - Apple CarPlay
2021 GMC Canyon
Elevation - Remote Start - Apple CarPlay
Location
Myers Automotive Group
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-596-8989
$36,499
+ taxes & licensing
Used
77,325KM
VIN 1GTG6CEN9M1133584
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Cayenne Red Tintcoat
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 12652A
- Mileage 77,325 KM
Vehicle Description
Remote Start, Aluminum Wheels, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, EZ Lift Tailgate!
Compare at $37594 - Our Price is just $36499!
Exceptionally stable and very capable of hauling the trickiest of loads, this GMC Canyon is the perfect multi-purpose everyday truck. This 2021 GMC Canyon is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
This GMC Canyon is built around the idea of a all-in-one work truck, providing the durability and premium detail you expect from a Professional Grade GMC pickup. Capable, versatile and entirely refined, this redesigned mid-size Canyon balances power and technology in a package that is spacious and efficient. Whether you need a pickup truck for some occasional hauling, off-road fun, or you just want to have a pickup truck, this premium GMC Canyon fits the bill. It has almost as much capability as its bigger counterparts, but it's easier to maneuver, easier to park, and will provide you with better fuel economy. Where ever you and your family go, go confidently in this GMC Canyon that personifies GMC's attitude and dedication to precision.This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 77,325 kms. It's cayenne red tintcoat in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 308HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Canyon's trim level is Elevation. Stepping up to the Elevation package brings a lot of modern essentials that truly elevate your ride with an EZ lift and lower tailgate, LED front fog lamps, 4G WiFi, GMC Connected Access, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls and remote vehicle start with a remote keyless entry system. Additional features include a fully boxed frame for less flex over rough terrain, aluminum wheels, signature LED headlamps, a larger 8 inch touchscreen display paired with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, StabiliTrak with trailer sway control, a unique CornerStep rear bumper, a 6-way power driver seat, traction control and an HD rear view camera plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Remote Start, Aluminum Wheels, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Ez Lift Tailgate, Rear View Camera, Power Seat.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS, VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLES (eg.BMW, INFINITI, CADILLAC, LEXUS...). FINANCING OPTIONS NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS OR AS-TRADED.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Remote power door locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
remote start
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear View Camera
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Mobile hotspot internet access
Apple CarPlay
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Tires: Speed Rating: S
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Profile: 60
Safety
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Trim
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Aluminum center console trim
Media / Nav / Comm
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Android Auto
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Leaf rear spring
Rigid axle rear suspension
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Leaf rear suspension
Windows
Privacy glass: Deep
Mechanical
Front Independent Suspension
Short and long arm front suspension
Comfort
Automatic front air conditioning
Additional Features
4 door
Automatic locking hubs
EZ Lift Tailgate
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Rear bench
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
Rear door type: Tailgate
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Fold-up cushion rear seats
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Wheel Diameter: 18
Aluminum dash trim
Aluminum door trim
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Wheel Width: 8.5
Clock: In-radio display
LED Lights
Tires: Width: 265 mm
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Rear Head Room: 973 mm
Rear Leg Room: 909 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,354 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Front Head Room: 1,052 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 14.0 L/100 km
Fuel Capacity: 80 L
Front Shoulder Room: 1,461 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Urethane shift knob trim
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.9 L/100 km
Black aluminum rims
Front Hip Room: 1,397 mm
Overall height: 1,793 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,722 kg
TOUCHSCREEN
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,427 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,143 mm
Manual child safety locks
Overall Width: 1,887 mm
Curb weight: 2,007 kg
Wheelbase: 3,259 mm
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70
GMC Infotainment System
Audio System Premium Brand: GMC Infotainment System
Overall Length: 5,395 mm
Stability controll with anti-roll
Halogen projector beam headlights
4 USB ports
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring
4G LTE
Remote Engine Start : Remote start
Front Stabilizer Bar : Bar
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Volkswagen
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
2021 GMC Canyon