2021 GMC Sierra 1500
AT4
2021 GMC Sierra 1500
AT4
Location
Myers Automotive Group
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-9221
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
72,531KM
VIN 1GTP9EED5MZ359083
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 72,531 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Off Road Suspension, Heated Seats, Memory Seat, Remote Start, Aluminum Wheels, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Seats, LED Lights, 4G LTE, SiriusXM, Bed Liner
This 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
This GMC Sierra 1500 stands out against all other pickup trucks, with sharper, more powerful proportions that creates a commanding stance on and off the road. Next level comfort and technology is paired with it's outstanding performance and capability. Inside, the Sierra 1500 supports you through rough terrain with expertly designed seats and a pro grade suspension. You'll find an athletic and purposeful interior, designed for your active lifestyle. Get ready to live like a pro in this amazing GMC Sierra 1500! This 4X4 pickup has 72,531 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Sierra 1500's trim level is AT4. Upgrading to this Sierra 1500 AT4 is an excellent choice as it comes loaded with leather heated and cooled seats, unique aluminum wheels, remote engine start, an off road suspension package, LED cargo box lighting with a spray in bed liner, a large 8 inch touchscreen display paired with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, bluetooth streaming audio and is 4G LTE capable. Additional features include a heated leather wrapped steering wheel, power-adjustable heated side mirrors, remote keyless entry with push button start, HD rear vision camera, StabiliTrak with hill descent control, signature LED lighting, 10-way power seats, a CornerStep rear bumper and a GMC ProGrade trailering system for added convenience.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/
Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Chev Buick GMC
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Myers Automotive Group
613-592-9221
2021 GMC Sierra 1500