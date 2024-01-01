$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 GMC Yukon
AT4 - Leather Seats - Cooled Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-9221
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
72,069KM
VIN 1GKS2CKD6MR407069
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P1876
- Mileage 72,069 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate, Lane Keep Assist!
This 2021 GMC Yukon is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
This GMC Yukon XL is a traditional full-size SUV that's thoroughly modern. With its truck-based body-on-frame platform, it's every bit as tough and capable as a full size pickup truck. The handsome exterior and well-appointed interior are what make this SUV a desirable family hauler. This Yukon a cut above the competition in tech, features and aesthetics while staying capable and comfortable enough to take the whole family and a camper along for the adventure. This SUV has 72,069 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Yukon's trim level is AT4. Upgrading to this Yukon AT4 gives you premium exterior and interior features like heated and cooled leather seats, a Magnetic Ride Control suspension, a large 10.2 inch colour touchscreen featuring wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and a Bose premium audio system, exclusive black aluminum wheels, black chrome accents, a unique front end design, red recovery hooks and LED headlights. This distinctive SUV also includes a leather heated steering wheel, power liftgate, power front seats, 4G WiFi hotspot, GMC Connected Access, a remote engine start, HD rear view camera, Teen Driver Technology, heated second row seats, front pedestrian braking, front and rear parking assist, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, tow/haul mode, trailering equipment, fog lamps and plenty of cargo room! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate, Lane Keep Assist, Remote Start, Android Auto.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/
Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Interior
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Media / Nav / Comm
Bose premium audio
Android Auto
Safety
Forward collision alert
Lane Keep Assist
Additional Features
Park Assist
ASSIST STEPS
LED Lights
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Chev Buick GMC
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
2021 GMC Yukon