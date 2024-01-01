$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 GMC Yukon
SLT
Location
Myers Automotive Group
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-9221
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
95,540KM
VIN 1GKS2BKD7MR428538
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Satin Steel Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24-1705A
- Mileage 95,540 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Seats, Power Liftgate, Lane Keep Assist, Remote Start, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Aluminum Wheels, Park Assist, Forward Collision Alert, Premium Audio, Assist Steps, LED Lights
This 2021 GMC Yukon is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
This GMC Yukon XL is a traditional full-size SUV that's thoroughly modern. With its truck-based body-on-frame platform, it's every bit as tough and capable as a full size pickup truck. The handsome exterior and well-appointed interior are what make this SUV a desirable family hauler. This Yukon a cut above the competition in tech, features and aesthetics while staying capable and comfortable enough to take the whole family and a camper along for the adventure. This SUV has 95,540 kms. It's satin steel metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Yukon's trim level is SLT. Stepping up to this Yukon SLT is a great choice as it comes perfectly paired with style and functionality. It comes loaded with premium features like a heated and cooled leather seats, premium smooth riding suspension, an large 10.2 inch colour touchscreen featuring wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and a Bose premium audio system, unique aluminum wheels, LED headlights and convenient side assist steps. This gorgeous SUV also includes a leather steering wheel, power liftgate, 12-way power front seats with lumbar support, 4G WiFi hotspot, GMC Connected Access, an HD rear view camera, remote engine start, Teen Driver Technology, front pedestrian braking, front and rear parking assist, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, tow/haul mode, trailering equipment, fog lamps and plenty of cargo room!
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/
Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Chev Buick GMC
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
2021 GMC Yukon