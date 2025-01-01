$29,066+ tax & licensing
2021 Honda CR-V
Sport - $98.04 /Wk
2021 Honda CR-V
Sport - $98.04 /Wk
Location
Myers Automotive Group
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-8883
$29,066
+ taxes & licensing
Used
63,318KM
VIN 2HKRW2H46MH200513
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 63,318 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Blind Spot Display, Heated Seats, Automatic Braking, Lane Keep Assist, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Collision Mitigation
With car-like handling and excellent fuel efficiency, this capable and comfort 2021 Honda CR-V is the total package. This 2021 Honda CR-V is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
This stylish 2021 Honda CR-V has a spacious interior and car-like handling that captivates anyone who gets behind the wheel. With its smooth lines and sleek exterior, this gorgeous CR-V has no problem turning heads at every corner. Whether you're a thrift-store enthusiast, or a backcountry trail warrior with all of the camping gear, this practical Honda CR-V has got you covered! This SUV has 63,318 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our CR-V's trim level is Sport. This CR-V Sport has amazing features like a power drivers seat, woodgrain interior, a moonroof, automatic high and low beam headlights, dual-zone automatic climate control, remote start, heated seats, LED daytime running lights, heated power mirrors, and aluminum wheels. The infotainment system includes 7 inch touchscreen with HondaLink, HomeLink home remote system, HandsFreeLink bilingual Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, rear view camera, and a 6 speaker sound system. You even get a host of safety features such as automatic collision mitigation braking, forward collision warning, lane departure warning, road departure mitigation, and lane keep assist, and a blind spot display.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $98.04 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Hyundai
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
$29,066
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-592-8883
2021 Honda CR-V