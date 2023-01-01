Menu
2021 Hyundai Elantra

26,760 KM

Details Description Features

$32,888

+ tax & licensing
Myers Automotive Group

613-592-8883

Ultimate IVT - $251 B/W

Location

400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

26,760KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10379364
  • Stock #: L1272
  • VIN: KMHLN4AG8MU074164

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Intense Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # L1272
  • Mileage 26,760 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Navigation, Heated Seats, Active Driver Assistance!

This 2021 Hyundai Elantra delivers quality and refinement that's hard to find in a compact sedan. This 2021 Hyundai Elantra is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

Built to be stronger yet lighter, more powerful and much more fuel efficient, this Hyundai Elantra is the award-winning compact that delivers refined quality and comfort above all. With a stylish aerodynamic design and excellent performance, this Elantra stands out as a leader in its competitive class. This low mileage sedan has just 26,760 kms. It's intense blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 147HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Elantra's trim level is Ultimate IVT. This Elantra comes with chrome exterior accents, distance pacing cruise control, an 8 inch touchscreen, heated steering wheel, proximity key, auto shut-off at idle, automatic headlamps, cruise control, forward collision avoidance, lane keep assist, alloy wheels, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, heated leather seats, a power sunroof, navigation, hands free trunk lid, remote start, and blind spot assistance. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Navigation, Heated Seats, Active Driver Assistance, Apple Carplay, Android Auto.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $250.85 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.

Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)

This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Sunroof

Interior

Navigation

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

Active Driver Assistance

Myers Kanata Hyundai

400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

