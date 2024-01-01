$24,998+ tax & licensing
2021 Hyundai Elantra
N-Line DCT
2021 Hyundai Elantra
N-Line DCT
Location
Myers Automotive Group
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-596-8989
$24,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
51,949KM
VIN KMHLR4AF5MU133862
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Cyber Grey
- Interior Colour Black / Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P3539
- Mileage 51,949 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Heated Seats, Bose Premium Audio, Heated Steering Wheel, Active Driver Assistance, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay
Compare at $25748 - Our Price is just $24998!
Dynamic and stylish, this new Elantra goes above and beyond its class. This 2021 Hyundai Elantra is for sale today in Kanata.
Built to be stronger yet lighter, more powerful and much more fuel efficient, this Hyundai Elantra is the award-winning compact that delivers refined quality and comfort above all. With a stylish aerodynamic design and excellent performance, this Elantra stands out as a leader in its competitive class. This sedan has 51,949 kms. It's cyber grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 201HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Elantra's trim level is N-Line DCT. This Elantra comes with sporty heated steering wheel, Bose Premium Audio, proximity key, auto shut-off at idle, automatic headlamps, cruise control, forward collision avoidance, lane keep assist, alloy wheels, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, heated seats, a power sunroof, hands free trunk lid, remote start, and blind spot assistance.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery! Every vehicle comes with a free Car Proof History report.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS, VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLES (eg.BMW, INFINITI, CADILLAC, LEXUS...). FINANCING OPTIONS NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS OR AS-TRADED.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Ambient Lighting
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Selective service internet access
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: Performance AS
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
BlueLink
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Media / Nav / Comm
Audio controls on steering wheel
Total Number of Speakers: 8
Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Bose
Window grid and roof mount antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Windows
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Suspension class: Sport
Trim
Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
Additional Features
4 door
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Wheel Width: 7.5
Surround Audio
Rear door type: Trunk
Simulated carbon fibre/metal-look dash trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Auxilliary engine cooler
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Wheel Diameter: 18
Intercooled Turbo
Turn signal in mirrors
Express open/close glass sunroof
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Tires: Speed Rating: W
Simulated carbon fibre door trim
Cloth/leather seat upholstery
Tires: Profile: 40
Clock: In-radio display
Tires: Width: 235 mm
Fuel Capacity: 47 L
Gross vehicle weight: 1,810 kg
Wheelbase: 2,720 mm
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Front Leg Room: 1,074 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,356 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 8.4 L/100 km
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Overall Length: 4,675 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.6 L/100 km
Rear Head Room: 947 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,412 mm
Max cargo capacity: 402 L
Rear Leg Room: 964 mm
Front Head Room: 989 mm
Curb weight: 1,370 kg
Overall height: 1,420 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
Manual child safety locks
Front Shoulder Room: 1,434 mm
Overall Width: 1,825 mm
Proximity remote trunk release
Hands Free Power Liftgate
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70
Black w/metal-look accents grille
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Hands-Free Auto-Opening Trunk/Liftgate
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
2 USB ports
LED low/high beam projector beam headlights
Forward Collision Mitigation : Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA)
Rear Collision Mitigation : Rear Cross Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA)
Front Seat Type : Sport bucket
Rear Hip Room : 1,282 mm
Android Auto/Apple CarPlay Wireless Mirroring
Remote Engine Start : Remote start - smart device only (subscription required)
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Volkswagen
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
2021 Hyundai Elantra