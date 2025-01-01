$20,066+ tax & licensing
2021 Hyundai Elantra
Preferred w/Sun & Tech Package IVT - $67.68 /Wk
2021 Hyundai Elantra
Preferred w/Sun & Tech Package IVT - $67.68 /Wk
Location
Myers Automotive Group
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-8883
$20,066
+ taxes & licensing
Used
61,295KM
VIN KMHLM4AG5MU086226
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Fiery Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # L1494
- Mileage 61,295 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Active Driver Assistance, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay
Hyundai has come a long way offering amazing quality in this new Elantra. This 2021 Hyundai Elantra is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
Built to be stronger yet lighter, more powerful and much more fuel efficient, this Hyundai Elantra is the award-winning compact that delivers refined quality and comfort above all. With a stylish aerodynamic design and excellent performance, this Elantra stands out as a leader in its competitive class. This sedan has 61,295 kms. It's fiery red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Elantra's trim level is Preferred w/Sun & Tech Package IVT. This Elantra comes with an 8 inch touchscreen, heated steering wheel, proximity key, auto shut-off at idle, automatic headlamps, cruise control, forward collision avoidance, lane keep assist, alloy wheels, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, heated seats, and remote keyless entry. the Sun and Safety package adds a power sunroof, navigation, hands free trunk lid, remote start, and blind spot assistance.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $67.68 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Hyundai
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
$20,066
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-592-8883
2021 Hyundai Elantra