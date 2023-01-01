Menu
2021 Hyundai Elantra

25,614 KM

Details Description Features

$29,999

+ tax & licensing
Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

613-271-7114

N LINE

Location

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-271-7114

25,614KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9585589
  • Stock #: P3526
  • VIN: KMHLR4AF7MU134107

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 25,614 KM

Vehicle Description

This Hyundai Elantra delivers a Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.6 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. BLACK, LEATHER/CLOTH SEATING SURFACES -inc: red stitching, AMAZON GREY, Wheels: 18 x 7.5J Aluminum-Alloy -inc: Glossy black (machine-finished).*This Hyundai Elantra Comes Equipped with These Options *Variable Intermittent Wipers, Turn-By-Turn Navigation Directions, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: 7-Speed Dual Clutch (DCT) -inc: steering wheel mounted paddle shifters, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tires: P235/40R18 All-Season, Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs.* Why Buy Capital Pre-Owned *All of our pre-owned vehicles come with the balance of the factory warranty, fully detailed and the safety is completed by one of our mechanics who has been servicing vehicles with Capital Dodge for over 35 years.* Stop By Today *Stop by Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep located at 2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!*Call Capital Dodge Today!*Looking to schedule a test drive? Need more info? No problem - call Capital Dodge TODAY at (613) 271-7114. Capital Dodge is YOUR best choice for a variety of quality used Cars, Trucks, Vans, and SUVs in Ottawa, ON! Don't wait Call Capital Dodge, TODAY!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

