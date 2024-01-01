$25,066+ tax & licensing
2021 Hyundai IONIQ
Electric Ultimate - $84.55 /Wk
Location
Myers Automotive Group
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-8883
$25,066
+ taxes & licensing
Used
31,752KM
VIN KMHC05LJXMU078794
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 31,752 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
A standout EV with excellent fit and finish and easily recognizable design, this Ioniq Electric is simply unbelievable. This 2021 Hyundai IONIQ Electric is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
With an outstanding range, well built quality cockpit, and revolutionary exterior styling, this 2021 Hyundai Ioniq Electric is definitely the proper choice for your next electric vehicle. Adaptable to your lifestyle, this Ioniq Electric can run offers unrivaled practicality, efficiency and performance.This low mileage sedan has just 31,752 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our IONIQ Electric's trim level is Ultimate. This Hyundai Ioniq has the comfort and convenience features you need. It comes with a power sunroof, a 10-inch touchscreen with navigation, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, Infinity premium audio, leather seats which are powered and heated in front, a heated steering wheel, automatic air conditioning, blind spot detection with lane change assist, autonomous emergency braking, a backup camera, and more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $84.55 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Hyundai
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
