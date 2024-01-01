Menu
Leather Seats, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Lane Keep Assist, Collision Mitigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto

Konas compact size doesnt just help you manoeuvre around the city with ease, it also gives you a higher seating position to get a better view of your surroundings. Try yours today! This 2021 Hyundai Kona is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

The KONA has been designed to turn heads - and to raise pulses. The dynamic design catches your eye with unique details that highlight the strong Hyundai SUV DNA at its core, starting with our signature cascading front grille design, muscular wheel arches and advanced lighting. Bold accent body panels run along the side and rear bumper for a sporty look. Step inside and instantly experience an exceptional level of comfort thanks to its wealth of features. This Kona is more than just its trendy appearance, its a real urban warrior.This SUV has 68,741 kms. Its lake silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Konas trim level is 2.0L Luxury AWD. Earning its name, this Luxury Kona comes with a power sunroof, leather heated seats, adaptive cruise control, driver attention warning, lane keep assist, and forward collision assist. You will also get a heated steering wheel, blind spot detection, rear cross traffic collision warning, larger aluminum wheels, LED tail lights, SiriusXM, a proximity key for easy keyless starts, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and a rear view camera!

Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $81.17 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.

This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.

2021 Hyundai KONA

68,741 KM

Details Description

$24,066

+ tax & licensing
2021 Hyundai KONA

2.0L Luxury AWD - $81.17 /Wk

12049414

2021 Hyundai KONA

2.0L Luxury AWD - $81.17 /Wk

Location

Myers Automotive Group

400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-592-8883

$24,066

+ taxes & licensing

Used
68,741KM
VIN KM8K6CAA0MU636072

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Lake Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25-0308A
  • Mileage 68,741 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather Seats, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Lane Keep Assist, Collision Mitigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto

Kona's compact size doesn't just help you manoeuvre around the city with ease, it also gives you a higher seating position to get a better view of your surroundings. Try yours today! This 2021 Hyundai Kona is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

The KONA has been designed to turn heads - and to raise pulses. The dynamic design catches your eye with unique details that highlight the strong Hyundai SUV DNA at its core, starting with our signature cascading front grille design, muscular wheel arches and advanced lighting. Bold accent body panels run along the side and rear bumper for a sporty look. Step inside and instantly experience an exceptional level of comfort thanks to its wealth of features. This Kona is more than just its trendy appearance, it's a real urban warrior.This SUV has 68,741 kms. It's lake silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Kona's trim level is 2.0L Luxury AWD. Earning its name, this Luxury Kona comes with a power sunroof, leather heated seats, adaptive cruise control, driver attention warning, lane keep assist, and forward collision assist. You will also get a heated steering wheel, blind spot detection, rear cross traffic collision warning, larger aluminum wheels, LED tail lights, SiriusXM, a proximity key for easy keyless starts, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and a rear view camera!

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $81.17 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.

Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)

This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Hyundai

400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
$24,066

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-592-8883

2021 Hyundai KONA