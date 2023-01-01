$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Hyundai KONA
1.6T Trend AWD - Low Mileage
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
23,184KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9974153
- Stock #: L1208
- VIN: KM8K3CA57MU665130
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 23,184 KM
Vehicle Description
The KONA is a recent addition to the SUV family made by Hyundai a new breed of SUV has been born to take on your city street. This 2021 Hyundai Kona is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
The KONA has been designed to turn heads - and to raise pulses. The dynamic design catches your eye with unique details that highlight the strong Hyundai SUV DNA at its core, starting with our signature cascading front grille design, muscular wheel arches and advanced lighting. Bold accent body panels run along the side and rear bumper for a sporty look. Step inside and instantly experience an exceptional level of comfort thanks to its wealth of features. This Kona is more than just its trendy appearance, it's a real urban warrior.This low mileage SUV has just 23,184 kms. It's white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 175HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Kona's trim level is 1.6T Trend AWD. This KONA Trend is packed with luxurious features that include larger aluminum wheels, LED tail lights, voice recognition bluetooth, heated front seats, and much more. You will also get a heated steering wheel, blind spot detection, rear cross traffic collision warning, SiriusXM, a proximity key for easy keyless starts, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and a rear view camera! This Trend trim is known for its amazing colors and awesome exterior appearance. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Blind Spot Detection, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Proximity Key, Aluminum Wheels, Apple Carplay, Android Auto.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Interior
Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Blind Spot Detection
