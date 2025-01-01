$33,075+ taxes & licensing
2021 Hyundai PALISADE
Ultimate Calligraphy - Cooled Seats - $111.56 /Wk
2021 Hyundai PALISADE
Ultimate Calligraphy - Cooled Seats - $111.56 /Wk
Location
Myers Automotive Group
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-8883
$33,075
+ taxes & licensing
Used
110,559KM
VIN KM8R5DHE3MU210067
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Hyper White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 26-0122A
- Mileage 110,559 KM
Vehicle Description
Cooled Seats, Nappa Leather, Navigation, Sunroof, Premium Sound!
With its impressive features list, awesome SUV capability, and luxury interior, this Palisade proves that good things take time. This 2021 Hyundai Palisade is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
This Hyundai Palisade is the newest vehicle in the Hyundai line-up. With a features list that would fit in with the luxury SUV segment attached to a price tag you expect from a budget manufacturer, this Palisade was made to take the SUV segment by storm. For the next classic SUV people are sure to talk about for years, look no further than the Hyundai Palisade. This SUV has 110,559 kms. It's hyper white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Palisade's trim level is Ultimate Calligraphy. This Ultimate Palisade brings all the best features with premium Nappa leather seats, headup display, ventilated rear seats, 12.3 inch full digital instrument display, wireless charging, 14 spoke aluminum wheels, chrome skid plates, approach puddle lamps, exclusive grille, rain sensing wipers, dual panel sunroof with fixed rear panel, and a 115V outlet. Other premium features include leather seats, ventilated front seats, blind spot monitor, highway driving assist, navigation, Harman Kardon premium sound, in-car intercom, haptic steering wheel, stop and go adaptive cruise, safe exit rear doors, collision mitigation, lane keep assist, driver attention warnings, high beam assist, front and rear parking sensors, driver memory settings, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, rear seat Quiet Mode, heated seats, heated leather steering wheel, reclining second row seats, proximity keys, and remote start. 7 Passenger AWD This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Nappa Leather, Navigation, Sunroof, Premium Sound, Captain Chairs, Head-up Display.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $111.56 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Sunroof
Interior
Navigation
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Seating
Cooled Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Premium Sound
Captain Chairs
Nappa Leather
Intercom
Driver Assistance
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Hyundai
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
