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2021 Hyundai PALISADE
Ultimate Calligraphy - Cooled Seats - $118.31 /Wk
2021 Hyundai PALISADE
Ultimate Calligraphy - Cooled Seats - $118.31 /Wk
Location
Myers Automotive Group
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-8883
$35,075
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
60,981KM
VIN KM8R5DHE7MU218141
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 26-0567A
- Mileage 60,981 KM
Vehicle Description
Cooled Seats, Nappa Leather, Navigation, Sunroof, Premium Sound!
With its impressive features list, awesome SUV capability, and luxury interior, this Palisade proves that good things take time. This 2021 Hyundai Palisade is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
This Hyundai Palisade is the newest vehicle in the Hyundai line-up. With a features list that would fit in with the luxury SUV segment attached to a price tag you expect from a budget manufacturer, this Palisade was made to take the SUV segment by storm. For the next classic SUV people are sure to talk about for years, look no further than the Hyundai Palisade.
This SUV has 60,981 km. It's White in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Palisade's trim level is Ultimate Calligraphy. This Ultimate Palisade brings all the best features with premium Nappa leather seats, headup display, ventilated rear seats, 12.3 inch full digital instrument display, wireless charging, 14 spoke aluminum wheels, chrome skid plates, approach puddle lamps, exclusive grille, rain sensing wipers, dual panel sunroof with fixed rear panel, and a 115V outlet. Other premium features include leather seats, ventilated front seats, blind spot monitor, highway driving assist, navigation, Harman Kardon premium sound, in-car intercom, haptic steering wheel, stop and go adaptive cruise, safe exit rear doors, collision mitigation, lane keep assist, driver attention warnings, high beam assist, front and rear parking sensors, driver memory settings, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, rear seat Quiet Mode, heated seats, heated leather steering wheel, reclining second row seats, proximity keys, and remote start. 7 Passenger AWD This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Nappa Leather, Navigation, Sunroof, Premium Sound, Captain Chairs, Head-Up Display.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $118.31 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
With its impressive features list, awesome SUV capability, and luxury interior, this Palisade proves that good things take time. This 2021 Hyundai Palisade is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
This Hyundai Palisade is the newest vehicle in the Hyundai line-up. With a features list that would fit in with the luxury SUV segment attached to a price tag you expect from a budget manufacturer, this Palisade was made to take the SUV segment by storm. For the next classic SUV people are sure to talk about for years, look no further than the Hyundai Palisade.
This SUV has 60,981 km. It's White in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Palisade's trim level is Ultimate Calligraphy. This Ultimate Palisade brings all the best features with premium Nappa leather seats, headup display, ventilated rear seats, 12.3 inch full digital instrument display, wireless charging, 14 spoke aluminum wheels, chrome skid plates, approach puddle lamps, exclusive grille, rain sensing wipers, dual panel sunroof with fixed rear panel, and a 115V outlet. Other premium features include leather seats, ventilated front seats, blind spot monitor, highway driving assist, navigation, Harman Kardon premium sound, in-car intercom, haptic steering wheel, stop and go adaptive cruise, safe exit rear doors, collision mitigation, lane keep assist, driver attention warnings, high beam assist, front and rear parking sensors, driver memory settings, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, rear seat Quiet Mode, heated seats, heated leather steering wheel, reclining second row seats, proximity keys, and remote start. 7 Passenger AWD This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Nappa Leather, Navigation, Sunroof, Premium Sound, Captain Chairs, Head-Up Display.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $118.31 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Sunroof
Chrome Door Handles
Deep Tinted Glass
Clearcoat Paint
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Metal-look grille
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Laminated Glass
Roof Rack Rails Only
Chrome Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Metal-Look Bodyside Insert, Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding and Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim
Tires: P245/50R20 AS
Wheels: 20 x 7.5J Premium Finish Alloy
Interior
Compass
Navigation
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Perimeter Alarm
Engine Immobilizer
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Digital/Analog Display
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Systems Monitor
4 12V DC Power Outlets
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Full Simulated Suede Headliner
Leather Door Trim Insert
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest
BlueLink Tracker System
Passenger Seat
10-Way Driver Seat
Blue Link Connected Car Services Selective Service Internet Access
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front, Power Recline, 2 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Seating
Cooled Seats
Mechanical
Trailer Wiring Harness
180 Amp Alternator
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
54-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
71 L Fuel Tank
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
3.648 Axle Ratio
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Rear Auto-Leveling Suspension
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
GVWR: 2,663 kgs
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: 3.8L GDI D-CVVT DOHC V6
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: drive mode select, paddle shifters and shift-by-wire
Safety
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Restricted Driving Mode
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Surround View Monitor (SVM) Front Camera
Blind-Spot View Monitor (BVM) Left Side Camera
Blind-Spot View Monitor (BVM) Right Side Camera
Surround View Monitor (SVM) Back-Up Camera
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) w/Pedestrian/Cyclist Detection
Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) Blind Spot
Media / Nav / Comm
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Automatic Equalizer
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
Premium Sound
Captain Chairs
Nappa Leather
Intercom
Driver Assistance
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror, 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look/Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert, Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Hyundai
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
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613-592-XXXX(click to show)
$35,075
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-592-8883
2021 Hyundai PALISADE