2021 Hyundai Santa Fe
2021 Hyundai Santa Fe
ULTIMATE CALIGRAP - Low Mileage
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
19,661KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10336950
- VIN: 5NMS5DAL0MH323450
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 19,661 KM
Vehicle Description
Always pushing the envelope, this Santa Fe will make you stand out while you enjoy the drive. This 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
The Hyundai Santa Fe is all about making your drive safer. Beyond the solid chassis, you are surrounded by a suite of available driver assistance technologies actively scanning your surroundings to help keep you safe on your journeys. Theyve been developed to help alert you to, and even avoid, unexpected dangers on the road and include the worlds first Safe Exit Assist technology. Discover an SUV that helps you protect not only you and your passengers, but also the people around you. This low mileage SUV has just 19,661 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 277HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Immobilizer
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Driver Information Centre
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Full Simulated Suede Headliner
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Passenger Seat
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Digital/Analog Appearance
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power driver's seat w/4-way power lumbar support, driver leg cushion extension, 8-way power front passenger seat and driver integrated memory system
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Mechanical
Trailer Wiring Harness
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
150 amp alternator
Electronic Transfer Case
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
67 L Fuel Tank
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: 2.5L Turbo GDI 16-Valve I4 -inc: idle start-stop
Axle Ratio 3.316
GVWR: 2,430 kgs
Transmission: 8-Speed DCT w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: shift-by-wire, drive mode select and paddle shifters
Exterior
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Lip Spoiler
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Laminated Glass
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Roof Rack Rails Only
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
Chrome Bodyside Insert, Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding and Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim
Wheels: 19 x 7.5J Alloy
Tires: P235/55R19 All-Season
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Safety
PERIMETER ALARM
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Blind Spot
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (fca)
Surround View Monitor (SVM) Front Camera
Surround View Monitor (SVM) Back-Up Camera
Front And Rear Parking Sensors Remote Automatic Parking
Surround View Monitor (SVM) Left Side Camera
Surround View Monitor (SVM) Right Side Camera
Aerial View Camera System
Lane Follow Assist (LFA)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Parking-Automatic-Remote System
Media / Nav / Comm
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Speed Compensated Volume Control
Additional Features
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
