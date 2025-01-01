Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Lane Keeping Assist</b><br> <br> Modern technology and comforts make this 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe a real contender in the crowded SUV segment. This 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe is fresh on our lot in Kanata. <br> <br>The Hyundai Santa Fe is all about making your drive safer. Beyond the solid chassis, you are surrounded by a suite of available driver assistance technologies actively scanning your surroundings to help keep you safe on your journeys. Theyve been developed to help alert you to, and even avoid, unexpected dangers on the road and include the worlds first Safe Exit Assist technology. Discover an SUV that helps you protect not only you and your passengers, but also the people around you. This SUV has 100,967 kms. Its quartz white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. <br> <br> Our Santa Fes trim level is Essential. On top of amazing capability and seating and cargo space for the whole family, this capable and fun to drive SUV comes with a touchscreen, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, heated seats and steering wheel, Bluetooth, automatic headlamps, LED accent lighting, drive mode select, remote keyless entry, and aluminum wheels.<br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/ target=_blank>https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/</a><br><br> <br/><br> Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of <b>$67.68</b> with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details. <br> <br>Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)<br> <br>This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.<br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe

100,967 KM

Details Description

$20,066

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe

Essential - $67.68 /Wk

Watch This Vehicle
12108014

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe

Essential - $67.68 /Wk

Location

Myers Automotive Group

400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-592-8883

Contact Seller

$20,066

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
100,967KM
VIN 5NMS24AJ0MH318031

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour QUARTZ WHITE
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # L1496
  • Mileage 100,967 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Lane Keeping Assist

Modern technology and comforts make this 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe a real contender in the crowded SUV segment. This 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

The Hyundai Santa Fe is all about making your drive safer. Beyond the solid chassis, you are surrounded by a suite of available driver assistance technologies actively scanning your surroundings to help keep you safe on your journeys. Theyve been developed to help alert you to, and even avoid, unexpected dangers on the road and include the worlds first Safe Exit Assist technology. Discover an SUV that helps you protect not only you and your passengers, but also the people around you. This SUV has 100,967 kms. It's quartz white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Santa Fe's trim level is Essential. On top of amazing capability and seating and cargo space for the whole family, this capable and fun to drive SUV comes with a touchscreen, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, heated seats and steering wheel, Bluetooth, automatic headlamps, LED accent lighting, drive mode select, remote keyless entry, and aluminum wheels.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $67.68 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.

Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)

This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2019 Subaru BRZ Sport-Tech RS 2.0L - Navigation for sale in Nepean, ON
2019 Subaru BRZ Sport-Tech RS 2.0L - Navigation 83,476 KM $22,998 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Chevrolet Trax LT - Bluetooth - OnStar for sale in Nepean, ON
2013 Chevrolet Trax LT - Bluetooth - OnStar 94,233 KM $10,998 + tax & lic
Used 2015 GMC Savana Cargo Van RWD 2500 135
2015 GMC Savana Cargo Van RWD 2500 135" 182,911 KM $11,238 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Hyundai

400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-592-XXXX

(click to show)

613-592-8883

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$20,066

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-592-8883

Contact Seller
2021 Hyundai Santa Fe