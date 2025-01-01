$20,066+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2021 Hyundai Santa Fe
Essential - $67.68 /Wk
2021 Hyundai Santa Fe
Essential - $67.68 /Wk
Location
Myers Automotive Group
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-8883
$20,066
+ taxes & licensing
Used
100,967KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5NMS24AJ0MH318031
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour QUARTZ WHITE
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # L1496
- Mileage 100,967 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Lane Keeping Assist
Modern technology and comforts make this 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe a real contender in the crowded SUV segment. This 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
The Hyundai Santa Fe is all about making your drive safer. Beyond the solid chassis, you are surrounded by a suite of available driver assistance technologies actively scanning your surroundings to help keep you safe on your journeys. Theyve been developed to help alert you to, and even avoid, unexpected dangers on the road and include the worlds first Safe Exit Assist technology. Discover an SUV that helps you protect not only you and your passengers, but also the people around you. This SUV has 100,967 kms. It's quartz white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Santa Fe's trim level is Essential. On top of amazing capability and seating and cargo space for the whole family, this capable and fun to drive SUV comes with a touchscreen, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, heated seats and steering wheel, Bluetooth, automatic headlamps, LED accent lighting, drive mode select, remote keyless entry, and aluminum wheels.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $67.68 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Modern technology and comforts make this 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe a real contender in the crowded SUV segment. This 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
The Hyundai Santa Fe is all about making your drive safer. Beyond the solid chassis, you are surrounded by a suite of available driver assistance technologies actively scanning your surroundings to help keep you safe on your journeys. Theyve been developed to help alert you to, and even avoid, unexpected dangers on the road and include the worlds first Safe Exit Assist technology. Discover an SUV that helps you protect not only you and your passengers, but also the people around you. This SUV has 100,967 kms. It's quartz white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Santa Fe's trim level is Essential. On top of amazing capability and seating and cargo space for the whole family, this capable and fun to drive SUV comes with a touchscreen, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, heated seats and steering wheel, Bluetooth, automatic headlamps, LED accent lighting, drive mode select, remote keyless entry, and aluminum wheels.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $67.68 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2019 Subaru BRZ Sport-Tech RS 2.0L - Navigation 83,476 KM $22,998 + tax & lic
2013 Chevrolet Trax LT - Bluetooth - OnStar 94,233 KM $10,998 + tax & lic
2015 GMC Savana Cargo Van RWD 2500 135" 182,911 KM $11,238 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Hyundai
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-592-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$20,066
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-592-8883
2021 Hyundai Santa Fe