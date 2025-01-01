$28,079+ tax & licensing
2021 Hyundai Santa Fe
Preferred AWD w/Trend Package - $94.71 /Wk
2021 Hyundai Santa Fe
Preferred AWD w/Trend Package - $94.71 /Wk
Location
Myers Automotive Group
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-8883
$28,079
+ taxes & licensing
Used
46,398KM
VIN 5NMS3DAJ9MH353521
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Stormy Sea
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # L1510
- Mileage 46,398 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
Arrive in style and comfort in this striking Hyundai Santa Fe. This 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
The Hyundai Santa Fe is all about making your drive safer. Beyond the solid chassis, you are surrounded by a suite of available driver assistance technologies actively scanning your surroundings to help keep you safe on your journeys. Theyve been developed to help alert you to, and even avoid, unexpected dangers on the road and include the worlds first Safe Exit Assist technology. Discover an SUV that helps you protect not only you and your passengers, but also the people around you. This low mileage SUV has just 46,398 kms. It's stormy sea in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Santa Fe's trim level is Preferred AWD w/Trend Package. This Santa Fe Preferred has all the driver assistance and safety features you could need with active blind spot and rear cross traffic assistance, parking distance assist, dual zone automatic climate control, proximity key entry. Other features include forward collision mitigation with pedestrian detection, adaptive cruise control with stop and go, lane keep assist, automatic high beams, a touchscreen, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, heated seats and steering wheel, Bluetooth, automatic headlamps, LED accent lighting, drive mode select, and aluminum wheels. The Trend package adds chrome and black exterior accents, leather upholstery and remote start.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $94.71 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Hyundai
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
$28,079
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-592-8883
2021 Hyundai Santa Fe