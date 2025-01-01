Menu
Heated Seats, Lane Keep Assist, Fog Lamps, LED Lighting, Apple CarPlay!
 
Capability means nothing without comfort, which is why the 2021 Tucson comes very well equipped with a wealth of features and technology designed around you. This 2021 Hyundai Tucson is fresh on our lot in Kanata. 
 
2021 Hyundai Tucson is more than just a sport utility vehicle, its the SUV thats always up for your adventures. With innovative features to keep you connected like standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity, capable and efficient performance and heaps of built-in safety features, its always ready when you are. This 2021 Hyundai Tucson is ready to show you what an affordable family SUV should be.This SUV has 90,320 kms. Its nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. 
 
Our Tucsons trim level is 2.0L Essential FWD. This Essential trim level comes loaded with everything you want and need, featuring lane keep assist, heated seats, a 7 inch colour touch screen display, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth connectivity, LED daytime running lights and a 60/40 split rear seat. It also includes power windows and power door locks, air conditioning, remote keyless entry plus a rear view camera! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Lane Keep Assist, Fog Lamps, Led Lighting, Apple Carplay, Android Auto. 
 
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $74.46 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details. 
 
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
 
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)

2021 Hyundai Tucson

90,320 KM

2021 Hyundai Tucson

2.0L Essential FWD - Heated Seats - $74.46 /Wk

2021 Hyundai Tucson

2.0L Essential FWD - Heated Seats - $74.46 /Wk

Location

Myers Automotive Group

400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-592-8883

$22,075

+ taxes & licensing

Used
90,320KM
VIN KM8J23A4XMU337142

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 90,320 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Seats, Lane Keep Assist, Fog Lamps, LED Lighting, Apple CarPlay!

Capability means nothing without comfort, which is why the 2021 Tucson comes very well equipped with a wealth of features and technology designed around you. This 2021 Hyundai Tucson is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

2021 Hyundai Tucson is more than just a sport utility vehicle, it's the SUV that's always up for your adventures. With innovative features to keep you connected like standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity, capable and efficient performance and heaps of built-in safety features, it's always ready when you are. This 2021 Hyundai Tucson is ready to show you what an affordable family SUV should be.This SUV has 90,320 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Tucson's trim level is 2.0L Essential FWD. This Essential trim level comes loaded with everything you want and need, featuring lane keep assist, heated seats, a 7 inch colour touch screen display, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth connectivity, LED daytime running lights and a 60/40 split rear seat. It also includes power windows and power door locks, air conditioning, remote keyless entry plus a rear view camera! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Lane Keep Assist, Fog Lamps, Led Lighting, Apple Carplay, Android Auto.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $74.46 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.

Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)

This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Fog Lamps

Safety

Lane Keep Assist

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

LED Lighting

Myers Kanata Hyundai

400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
$22,075

+ taxes & licensing>

2021 Hyundai Tucson