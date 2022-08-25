Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Hyundai Tucson

33,724 KM

Details Description Features

$37,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$37,999

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

613-271-7114

Contact Seller
2021 Hyundai Tucson

2021 Hyundai Tucson

Urban Special Edition

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Hyundai Tucson

Urban Special Edition

Location

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-271-7114

  1. 9000754
  2. 9000754
  3. 9000754
  4. 9000754
  5. 9000754
  6. 9000754
  7. 9000754
  8. 9000754
  9. 9000754
  10. 9000754
  11. 9000754
  12. 9000754
  13. 9000754
  14. 9000754
  15. 9000754
  16. 9000754
  17. 9000754
  18. 9000754
  19. 9000754
  20. 9000754
  21. 9000754
  22. 9000754
  23. 9000754
  24. 9000754
  25. 9000754
  26. 9000754
  27. 9000754
  28. 9000754
  29. 9000754
Contact Seller

$37,999

+ taxes & licensing

33,724KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9000754
  • Stock #: N00673A
  • VIN: KM8J3CALXMU368458

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 33,724 KM

Vehicle Description

This Hyundai Tucson delivers a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. COLISEUM GREY, BLACK, LEATHER SEAT TRIM, Wheels: 19 x 7.5J RAYS Aluminum.* This Hyundai Tucson Features the Following Options *Wheels w/Black Accents, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Valet Function, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/OD -inc: lock-up torque converter and electronic shift-lock system, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and SHIFTRONIC Sequential Shift Control, Tires: P245/45R19 All-Season, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs.* Why Buy Capital Pre-Owned *All of our pre-owned vehicles come with the balance of the factory warranty, fully detailed and the safety is completed by one of our mechanics who has been servicing vehicles with Capital Dodge for over 35 years.* Stop By Today *A short visit to Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep located at 2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2 can get you a trustworthy Tucson today!*Call Capital Dodge Today!*Looking to schedule a test drive? Need more info? No problem - call Capital Dodge TODAY at (613) 271-7114. Capital Dodge is YOUR best choice for a variety of quality used Cars, Trucks, Vans, and SUVs in Ottawa, ON! Don't wait Call Capital Dodge, TODAY!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Adaptive Cruise Control
SECURITY ALARM
Power Steering
Panoramic Roof
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2009 Dodge Ram 1500 ...
 262,545 KM
$13,999 + tax & lic
2020 Ford Mustang GT
 24,880 KM
$44,999 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Trave...
 107,511 KM
$45,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

Call Dealer

613-271-XXXX

(click to show)

613-271-7114

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory