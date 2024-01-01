Menu
<b>Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Lane Change Assist, Forward Collision Assist, Aluminum Wheels, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto</b><br> <br> The 2021 Venue is an urban adventurer, its strong yet sophisticated SUV profile radiates road presence and commands respect! This 2021 Hyundai Venue is fresh on our lot in Kanata. <br> <br>This 2021 Hyundai Venue is a smaller CUV that is big on modern style. With short overhangs making it easier to parallel park, a peppy yet fuel efficient engine and plenty of space for groceries, the Hyundai Venue makes for the best practical city sport-ute you can buy. This SUV has 44,612 kms. Its white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. <br> <br> Our Venues trim level is Trend Urban Black. This Venue Trend Urban comes with extra features over the lower Essential and Preferred trim, and includes LED headlights with active cornering lights, premium seating surfaces plus unique interior and exterior colour accents, 17 inch aluminum wheels, blind spot awareness, rear cross-traffic collision warning and lane change assist, forward collision-avoidance assist, a heated steering wheel, proximity keyless entry system with remote start and drive mode select. You will also get 3 stage heated front seats, an 8 inch colour touch screen display with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a rearview camera, 60/40 split-fold rear seats, heated side mirrors, high beam assist and much more.<br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/ target=_blank>https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/</a><br><br> <br/><br>Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)<br> <br>This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.<br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Vehicle Description

