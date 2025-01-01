$19,066+ taxes & licensing
2021 Hyundai Venue
Trend Urban Black - Heated Seats - $64.31 /Wk
2021 Hyundai Venue
Trend Urban Black - Heated Seats - $64.31 /Wk
Location
Myers Automotive Group
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-8883
$19,066
+ taxes & licensing
Used
73,954KM
VIN KMHRC8A34MU119086
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour GALACTIC GREY W
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # L1601
- Mileage 73,954 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Lane Change Assist, Forward Collision Assist, Aluminum Wheels!
The 2021 Venue is an urban adventurer, its strong yet sophisticated SUV profile radiates road presence and commands respect! This 2021 Hyundai Venue is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
This 2021 Hyundai Venue is a smaller CUV that is big on modern style. With short overhangs making it easier to parallel park, a peppy yet fuel efficient engine and plenty of space for groceries, the Hyundai Venue makes for the best practical city sport-ute you can buy. This SUV has 73,954 kms. It's galactic grey w in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Venue's trim level is Trend Urban Black. This Venue Trend Urban comes with extra features over the lower Essential and Preferred trim, and includes LED headlights with active cornering lights, premium seating surfaces plus unique interior and exterior colour accents, 17 inch aluminum wheels, blind spot awareness, rear cross-traffic collision warning and lane change assist, forward collision-avoidance assist, a heated steering wheel, proximity keyless entry system with remote start and drive mode select. You will also get 3 stage heated front seats, an 8 inch colour touch screen display with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a rearview camera, 60/40 split-fold rear seats, heated side mirrors, high beam assist and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Lane Change Assist, Forward Collision Assist, Aluminum Wheels, Apple Carplay, Android Auto.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $64.31 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Roof Rack Rails Only
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Tires: P185/65R15
Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Wheels: 15 x 6.0J Aluminum Alloy
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Auto High-Beam Daytime Running Lights Preference Setting Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Interior
Heated Steering Wheel
Perimeter Alarm
Engine Immobilizer
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Full Carpet Floor Covering
4-Way Passenger Seat
6-Way Driver Seat
Sliding Front Centre Armrest
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Delay Off Interior Lighting
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Heated Front Bucket Seats (3-Steps) -inc: 6-way adjustable driver's seat
Analog Appearance
Mechanical
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
45-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
45 L Fuel Tank
Transmission w/SHIFTRONIC Sequential Shift Control
6.052 AXLE RATIO
Regenerative 110 Amp Alternator
Transmission: Intelligent Variable (IVT) -inc: drive mode select w/snow mode, hill start assist control and ignition key interlock system,
GVWR: 1,710 kgs
Engine: 1.6L DPI DOHC 16-Valve I4 CVVT
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (fca) and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning (rccw)
Rear View Monitor Back-Up Camera
Blind Spot Collision Warning (BCW) Blind Spot
Media / Nav / Comm
Integrated roof antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Speed Compensated Volume Control
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio
Radio: AM/FM/HD Radio/MP3 Audio System -inc: 8" colour LCD touchscreen display, iPod/USB, MP3 input jacks (centre console mounted), Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/voice recognition, wireless Android Auto and Apple Carplay
Additional Features
Lane Change Assist
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Forward Collision Assist
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Hyundai
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
2021 Hyundai Venue