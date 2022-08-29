$26,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
613-271-7114
2021 Hyundai Venue
Preferred w/Two-Tone
Location
Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep
2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-271-7114
$26,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9225991
- Stock #: N00608C
- VIN: KMHRC8A35MU079780
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 26,110 KM
Vehicle Description
This Hyundai Venue delivers a Regular Unleaded I-4 1.6 L engine powering this Variable transmission. POLAR WHITE W/BLACK ROOF, BLACK, STITCHED CLOTH SEAT TRIM, Wheels: 15 x 6.0J Aluminum Alloy.*This Hyundai Venue Comes Equipped with These Options *Variable Intermittent Wipers, Trip Computer, Transmission: Intelligent Variable (IVT) -inc: drive mode select w/snow mode, hill start assist control and ignition key interlock system,, Transmission w/SHIFTRONIC Sequential Shift Control, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: P185/65R15, Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio.* Why Buy Capital Pre-Owned *All of our pre-owned vehicles come with the balance of the factory warranty, fully detailed and the safety is completed by one of our mechanics who has been servicing vehicles with Capital Dodge for over 35 years.* Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep, 2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2 to claim your Hyundai Venue!*Call Capital Dodge Today!*Looking to schedule a test drive? Need more info? No problem - call Capital Dodge TODAY at (613) 271-7114. Capital Dodge is YOUR best choice for a variety of quality used Cars, Trucks, Vans, and SUVs in Ottawa, ON! Don't wait Call Capital Dodge, TODAY!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.