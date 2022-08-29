Menu
2021 Hyundai Venue

26,110 KM

Details Description Features

$26,999

+ tax & licensing
$26,999

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

613-271-7114

2021 Hyundai Venue

2021 Hyundai Venue

Preferred w/Two-Tone

2021 Hyundai Venue

Preferred w/Two-Tone

Location

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-271-7114

$26,999

+ taxes & licensing

26,110KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9225991
  • Stock #: N00608C
  • VIN: KMHRC8A35MU079780

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 26,110 KM

Vehicle Description

This Hyundai Venue delivers a Regular Unleaded I-4 1.6 L engine powering this Variable transmission. POLAR WHITE W/BLACK ROOF, BLACK, STITCHED CLOTH SEAT TRIM, Wheels: 15 x 6.0J Aluminum Alloy.*This Hyundai Venue Comes Equipped with These Options *Variable Intermittent Wipers, Trip Computer, Transmission: Intelligent Variable (IVT) -inc: drive mode select w/snow mode, hill start assist control and ignition key interlock system,, Transmission w/SHIFTRONIC Sequential Shift Control, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: P185/65R15, Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio.* Why Buy Capital Pre-Owned *All of our pre-owned vehicles come with the balance of the factory warranty, fully detailed and the safety is completed by one of our mechanics who has been servicing vehicles with Capital Dodge for over 35 years.* Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep, 2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2 to claim your Hyundai Venue!*Call Capital Dodge Today!*Looking to schedule a test drive? Need more info? No problem - call Capital Dodge TODAY at (613) 271-7114. Capital Dodge is YOUR best choice for a variety of quality used Cars, Trucks, Vans, and SUVs in Ottawa, ON! Don't wait Call Capital Dodge, TODAY!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

