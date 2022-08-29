2021 Hyundai Venue

$26,999 + taxes & licensing 2 6 , 1 1 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9225991

9225991 Stock #: N00608C

N00608C VIN: KMHRC8A35MU079780

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 26,110 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Additional Features CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.