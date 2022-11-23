Menu
2021 Jeep Cherokee

35,180 KM

Details Description Features

$41,999

+ tax & licensing
$41,999

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

613-271-7114

2021 Jeep Cherokee

2021 Jeep Cherokee

Limited

2021 Jeep Cherokee

Limited

Location

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-271-7114

$41,999

+ taxes & licensing

35,180KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9431334
  • Stock #: N00490A
  • VIN: 1C4PJMDXXMD209125

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # N00490A
  • Mileage 35,180 KM

Vehicle Description

This Jeep Cherokee delivers a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.2 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), TECHNOLOGY GROUP -inc: Side Distance Warning, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, Advanced Brake Assist, Automatic High Beam Headlamp Control, Parallel & Perpendicular Park Assist, FWD Collision Warn/Active Braking, Lane Departure Warn/Lane Keep Assist, SUN & SOUND GROUP -inc: Premium Alpine Speaker System, CommandView Dual Pane Sunroof.*This Jeep Cherokee Comes Equipped with These Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26G LIMITED -inc: Engine: 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS, Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic, MOPAR INTERIOR PACKAGE -inc: MOPAR Cargo Area Liner, MOPAR All-Weather Floor Mats , SKI GREY/BLACK, NAPPA LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS, ENGINE: 3.2L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD), COMMANDVIEW DUAL PANE SUNROOF, BLUE SHADE PEARL, 3.251 AXLE RATIO (STD), Wheels: 18 x 7.0 Painted Diamond Cut Aluminum, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Valet Function.* Why Buy Capital Pre-Owned *All of our pre-owned vehicles come with the balance of the factory warranty, fully detailed and the safety is completed by one of our mechanics who has been servicing vehicles with Capital Dodge for over 35 years.* Visit Us Today *A short visit to Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep located at 2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2 can get you a trustworthy Cherokee today!*Call Capital Dodge Today!*Looking to schedule a test drive? Need more info? No problem - call Capital Dodge TODAY at (613) 271-7114. Capital Dodge is YOUR best choice for a variety of quality used Cars, Trucks, Vans, and SUVs in Ottawa, ON! Don't wait Call Capital Dodge, TODAY!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
9 Speed Automatic

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

