2021 Jeep Compass

$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 5 , 8 9 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9176971

9176971 Stock #: 10790B

10790B VIN: 3C4NJDBB1MT598066

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour 80th Edition Leather-Faced Bucket - Black / Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 10790B

Mileage 25,895 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.