2021 Jeep Gladiator

2,007 KM

Details Description Features

$71,480

+ tax & licensing
$71,480

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

613-271-7114

2021 Jeep Gladiator

2021 Jeep Gladiator

Overland

2021 Jeep Gladiator Overland

Overland

Location

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-271-7114

$71,480

+ taxes & licensing

2,007KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8534783
  Stock #: M00243
  VIN: 1C6HJTFGXML539047

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 2,007 KM

Vehicle Description

Demo Model Low Kms! This Jeep Gladiator boasts a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L engine powering this Manual transmission. TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Tip Start, Transmission Skid Plate, Selec-Speed Control (STD), TRAILER TOW PACKAGE -inc: Trailer Hitch Zoom, Class IV Hitch Receiver, Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling, 240-Amp Alternator, SELEC-TRAC FULL TIME 4WD SYSTEM.*This Jeep Gladiator Features the Following Options *PORTABLE WIRELESS BLUETOOTH SPEAKER, GVWR: 2630 KG (5800 LBS) (STD), ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD), DUAL TOP GROUP -inc: Premium Sunrider Black Soft Top, BRIGHT WHITE, BLACK, LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS, ADVANCED SAFETY GROUP -inc: Advanced Brake Assist, Auto High-Beam Headlamp Control, Forward Collision Warn/Active Braking, Wheels: 20 x 8 Painted Aluminum, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, Variable Intermittent Wipers.*Visit Us Today *Treat yourself- stop by Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep located at 2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2 to make this car yours today!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
SECURITY ALARM
Navigation System
Power Steering
Remote Starter
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
tinted windows
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Premium Audio
4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

