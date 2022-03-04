$71,480+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
613-271-7114
2021 Jeep Gladiator
Overland
Location
Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep
2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-271-7114
$71,480
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8534783
- Stock #: M00243
- VIN: 1C6HJTFGXML539047
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 2,007 KM
Vehicle Description
Demo Model Low Kms! This Jeep Gladiator boasts a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L engine powering this Manual transmission. TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Tip Start, Transmission Skid Plate, Selec-Speed Control (STD), TRAILER TOW PACKAGE -inc: Trailer Hitch Zoom, Class IV Hitch Receiver, Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling, 240-Amp Alternator, SELEC-TRAC FULL TIME 4WD SYSTEM.*This Jeep Gladiator Features the Following Options *PORTABLE WIRELESS BLUETOOTH SPEAKER, GVWR: 2630 KG (5800 LBS) (STD), ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD), DUAL TOP GROUP -inc: Premium Sunrider Black Soft Top, BRIGHT WHITE, BLACK, LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS, ADVANCED SAFETY GROUP -inc: Advanced Brake Assist, Auto High-Beam Headlamp Control, Forward Collision Warn/Active Braking, Wheels: 20 x 8 Painted Aluminum, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, Variable Intermittent Wipers.*Visit Us Today *Treat yourself- stop by Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep located at 2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2 to make this car yours today!
Vehicle Features
