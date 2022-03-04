2021 Jeep Gladiator ...

$71,480 + taxes & licensing 2 , 0 0 7 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8534783

8534783 Stock #: M00243

M00243 VIN: 1C6HJTFGXML539047

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 2,007 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors ABS Brakes Stability Control Driver Air Bags Passenger Air Bags Power Options Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control SECURITY ALARM Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Convenience Remote Starter Intermittent Wipers Remote Entry Exterior tinted windows Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Additional Features Premium Audio 4x4 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.