2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

22,315 KM

Details

$56,999

+ tax & licensing
Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

613-271-7114

Limited

Location

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-271-7114

22,315KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9000778
  Stock #: P3456
  VIN: 1C4RJFBG3MC745072

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 22,315 KM

Vehicle Description

This Jeep Grand Cherokee has a powerful Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 20 X 8 POLISHED ALUMINUM W/TECH GREY -inc: Tires: 265/50R20 BSW AS LRR, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (STD), TRAILER TOW GROUP IV -inc: Rear Load-Levelling Suspension, Full-Size Spare Tire, 4 & 7-Pin Wiring Harness, Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling, Class IV Hitch Receiver, Delete Rear Tow Hook, Steel Spare Wheel.*These Packages Will Make Your Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited the Envy of Onlookers*QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2BH LIMITED -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS, Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic, PROTECH GROUP -inc: Advanced Brake Assist, Parallel & Perpendicular Park Assist, Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop, Forward Collision Warning w/Active Braking, Lane Departure Warn/Lane Keep Assist, NORMAL DUTY SUSPENSION (STD), LUXURY GROUP II -inc: Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, 9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer, 506 Watt Amplifier, Active Noise Control System, Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers, Heated 2nd Row Seats, CommandView Dual-Pane Sunroof, Ventilated Front Seats, ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD), BLACK, NAPPA LEATHER-FACED FRONT VENTED SEATS, BILLET SILVER METALLIC, 9 ALPINE SPEAKERS W/SUBWOOFER -inc: 506 Watt Amplifier, Voice Recorder, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Front Infrared, Valet Function, Trip Computer, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control, Tracker System.*Why Buy Capital Pre-Owned *All of our pre-owned vehicles come with the balance of the factory warranty, fully detailed and the safety is completed by one of our mechanics who has been servicing vehicles with Capital Dodge for over 35 years.*Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep, 2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2.*Call Capital Dodge Today!*Looking to schedule a test drive? Need more info? No problem - call Capital Dodge TODAY at (613) 271-7114. Capital Dodge is YOUR best choice for a variety of quality used Cars, Trucks, Vans, and SUVs in Ottawa, ON! Don't wait -- Call Capital Dodge, TODAY!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
SECURITY ALARM
Navigation System
Power Steering
Remote Starter
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Memory Seats
4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

